The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Osborne boast aura of invincibility with an average winning margin of 90-plus points

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 19 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Osborne has won three of the past nine premierships in the Hume league.
Osborne has won three of the past nine premierships in the Hume league.

The countdown to the Hume league finals has begun with six rounds remaining before the business end. The season so far has seen plenty of upsets to highlight the evenness of the competition with the exception of Osborne. After losing last year's decider, the Tigers have rattled off 12 consecutive wins to stamp themselves as the raging flag favourite. But will the Tigers stumble at the final hurdle once again like last year or are they simply a class above the rest of the competition? BRENT GODDE takes a look at how the rest of the season may unfold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.