The countdown to the Hume league finals has begun with six rounds remaining before the business end. The season so far has seen plenty of upsets to highlight the evenness of the competition with the exception of Osborne. After losing last year's decider, the Tigers have rattled off 12 consecutive wins to stamp themselves as the raging flag favourite. But will the Tigers stumble at the final hurdle once again like last year or are they simply a class above the rest of the competition? BRENT GODDE takes a look at how the rest of the season may unfold.
LADDER: First (11-0, 325%)
SEASON SO FAR: Coach Joel Mackie has led the Tigers through the most dominant era in Hume league history. Since 2021 the rampaging Tigers have amassed 46 out of a possible 47 wins - which is a similar formline to Winx only in black and yellow silks. Apart from a final quarter fadeout in the decider against Holbrook last year and Covid the previous two seasons before that, Mackie could quite easily be a triple premiership coach and striving for a fourth consecutive flag. But the Hume league honour board doesn't recognise bad luck, only success. That's why the Tigers look hungrier than ever to add a 16th premiership cup to their already burgeoning trophy cabinet. Their average winning margin so far this season is a whopping 93 points. A remarkable feat considering arguably the Tigers most lethal forward in George Alexander has only played four matches so far with injury but may not play again this season. Alexander appeared to suffer a serious knee injury last round against Howlong and his immediate playing future looks to be in serious doubt. The Tigers boast the most damaging midfield in the competition with Dan O'Connell, Matt McGrory and Connor Galvin all capable of playing at a much higher standard. Their defence is also the most measly in the competition with Duncan McMaster rock solid in the back half. The Tigers also look a lot more potent in attack this season with the return of Hayden Armstrong who is leading the league goalkicking title although sidelined at present with an Achilles compalint. Declan and Connor Galvin alongside Hayden O'Connell are also capable of kicking multiple goals.
THE FINAL WORD: While no side is unbeatable the Tigers do have an aura of invincibility about them this season. A wet and windy Walbundrie like last year could be their only threat to Mackie getting his hands on the premiership cup. Mackie recently announced that he will be stepping down at the end of the season and the Tigers will be hell-bent on sending him out on the ultimate high.
PREDICTION: Premier
LADDER: Second (9-2-1, 202%)
SEASON SO FAR: After stunning Osborne in last year's decider the Brookers are yet to replicate the sort of form that could once again upset the Tigers in September. While the reigning premiers have arguably yet to be at full-strength, their does appear to be a few more chinks in their armour this season. The loss of Kolby Heiner-Hennessy as a key forward has proved to be the hardest to cover with the Brookers a lot less potent in attack in his absence. Not only was Hennessy able to hit the scoreboard but his grunt work across half-forward and ability to provide a strong marking target, sorely missed. Spearhead Luke Gestier has been missing since round six with a hamstring complaint and faces a race against time to be back fit and firing ahead of finals. The Brookers also won't have the luxury of Ewan Mackinlay returning for finals from the Murray Bushrangers this season and grand final hero John Mitchell is yet to play a match this year with the whispers getting louder that he won't. Logan Hamilton has emerged as a reliable tall marking target while prized recruit Raven Jolliffe oozes class and will undoubtedly cause plenty of headaches for the opposition during the finals series with his pinpoint disposal hard to combat.
FINAL WORD: Despite not looking as imposing as last year, the Brookers still remain the biggest threat to Osborne if they have a full list to choose from during September.
PREDICTION: Runner-up
LADDER: Third (8-4, 163%)
SEASON SO FAR: Howlong is one of the most improved sides in the competition and desperate to atone for last year's disappointing first week exit from the finals series. The Spiders have closed the gap on last season's grand finalists highlighted by their ability to push Osborne to the limit in both meetings so far this season. They lost by a kick in their round one encounter and had one more scoring shot than the Tigers last weekend before going down by 14 points. The addition of Corowa-Rutherglen duo Jarred Lane and Matt Wilson has injected some further class and complemented top-liners Hamish Clark and Ben Baker. Lane is among the most penetrating kicks in the competition while Wilson is a crafty forward who is more than capable of kicking a bag of goals. The biggest query on the Spiders' finals credentials is a knee injury to Baker. Baker returned in round 11 but then missed again last weekend with hamstring tightness. The Spiders' co-captain has only played five matches this season. No doubt co-coach Matt McDonald would be sweating on his availability with Baker one of his most damaging players with his ability to find the football as well as hit the scoreboard when resting forward.
FINAL WORD: The Spiders have a tough enough run home with five of their six matches against finals contenders. If they upset Holbrook this weekend, it does leave the door ajar for a top-two finish and the priceless double chance during September. The Spiders won't lack confidence against the Brookers either after pushing Osborne to the limit last weekend.
PREDICTION: Third
LADDER: Fourth (7-5, 128%)
SEASON SO FAR: Brock-Burrum look destined to spend the season rebuilding under coach Peter Cook after losing their first five matches. But to their credit, they have been able to produce a seven match winning streak and climb to fourth on the ladder. Ronnie Boulton, Darcy I'Anson and Jeremy Luff remain reliable performers for the Saints. The challenge now is to stay inside the top-six which is a lot easier said than done with a tough run home. The Saints' only guaranteed win appears to be in the final round against Murray Magpies but will need to find at least one and most likely two more wins to be guaranteed a finals spot.
FINAL WORD: Their finals fate could be sealed as soon as this weekend. If they can overcome Jindera it will give the Saints an eight point buffer plus percentage over the Bulldogs which may be just enough to sneak a finals berth. Lose and the Saints most likely will have to travel and beat Lockhart and then rely on percentage to remain in the finals mix.
PREDICTION: Sixth
LADDER: Fifth (7-5, 112%)
SEASON SO FAR: The Giants' away win against CDHBU last weekend plus claiming the prized scalp of reigning premier Holbrook in round nine has virtually guaranteed the merged identity a finals berth. If - as expected - they can beat Murray Magpies, Culcairn and Henty in the run home, the Giants will play finals for a third successive time after appearances in 2019 and again last year. It's no secret that a lack of firepower is the Giants' Achilles heel. However, an under-rated but rock-solid defence keeps the Giants in most matches with the opposition struggling to manufacture a winning score. Co-coach Jack Duck leads by example in the midfield, while prized recruit Clay Thomas has also enjoyed a superb season. Teenager Nathan Wardius provides the X-factor but is copping a lot more attention from the opposition this season and can easily get frustrated if not given the time and space to weave his magic.
THE FINAL WORD: A friendly run home apart from the final two rounds against Osborne and Howlong should ensure the Giants play finals. At least their destiny is in their own hands and the Giants simply need to win the matches they should to finish inside the top-six.
PREDICTION: Fourth
LADDER: Sixth (7-5, 108%)
SEASON SO FAR: CDHBU blew a golden opportunity to be hard to dislodge for a finals berth after going down against RWW Giants last weekend and now look set to tread the finals tightrope for the remainder of the season. Although disappointing at several stages this season, there is still plenty of upside for the merged identity. Dual best and fairest winner Cal Butler's return from an overseas holiday is imminent with the Power sorely missing his presence in the ruck. Crafty forward Corey Smith also recently returned after a knee complaint and missing five weeks. He will only get better as he regains form and fitness. Co-captains Nathan Rhodes and Andrew Phibbs continue to lead by example while Mick Collins is rarely beaten when given the role of playing on the opposition's most dangerous forward. The lowest percentage of the sides presently in the top-six is a slight concern.
FINAL WORD: The Power only need to beat Culcairn, Henty and Murray Magpies to be guaranteed a finals berth. If they can't achieve that, the Power doesn't deserve to take part in the September action.
PREDICTION: Sixth
LADDER: Seventh (6-6, 98%)
SEASON SO FAR: After making the preliminary final last year, Jindera has arguably been the most disappointing side in the competition. While injury has been a factor, their only two wins of any note have come against Brock-Burrum and RWW Giants. They are fast running out of chances of resurrecting their season and simply must win this week against Brock-Burrum to have any hope of playing finals. Twin towers Trent Castles and Josh Lloyd loomed as trump cards at the start of the season but have failed to live up to the hype. Both have failed to find consistent form due to injury. Castles has bags of six and eight against Osborne and the Giants respectively but will need to produce those sorts of numbers almost on a weekly basis for the remainder of the season if the Bulldogs are any hope of playing finals. The announcement last weekend that popular coach Andrew Wilson will be stepping down at the end of the season could provide the spark for the Bulldogs to turn their season around.
THE FINAL WORD: With a measly percentage the Bulldogs simply have no margin for error in the run home and most likely will have to win five of their remaining six matches which includes two of the top-three in Osborne and Howlong. A task that looks beyond them in present form.
PREDICTION: Seventh
LADDER: Eighth (5-7, 129%)
SEASON SO FAR: After not winning a match last season the appointment of coach Tom Keogh has sparked a stunning turnaround in Lockhart's fortunes. Not only are the Demons a lot more competitive, they have emerged as a dangerous finals wildcard. Rival sides are suddenly nervous at the prospect of facing the Demons, especially at home where they are a couple of goals better side. A recent win against third-placed Howlong highlights how dangerous the Demons can be on home soil. However, the recent round 11 loss against Billabong Crows by less than a goal appears to have ended the Demons' slim hopes of snatching an unlikely finals berth.
THE FINAL WORD: The Demons should be able to get the job against Henty, Culcairn and Billabong Crows in the run home. If so, they would also need to produce two upsets against either CDHBU, RWW-Giants and Brock-Burrum to snatch an unlikely finals berth. Possible but highly improbable.
PREDICTION: Eighth
