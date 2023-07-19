SEASON SO FAR: Coach Joel Mackie has led the Tigers through the most dominant era in Hume league history. Since 2021 the rampaging Tigers have amassed 46 out of a possible 47 wins - which is a similar formline to Winx only in black and yellow silks. Apart from a final quarter fadeout in the decider against Holbrook last year and Covid the previous two seasons before that, Mackie could quite easily be a triple premiership coach and striving for a fourth consecutive flag. But the Hume league honour board doesn't recognise bad luck, only success. That's why the Tigers look hungrier than ever to add a 16th premiership cup to their already burgeoning trophy cabinet. Their average winning margin so far this season is a whopping 93 points. A remarkable feat considering arguably the Tigers most lethal forward in George Alexander has only played four matches so far with injury but may not play again this season. Alexander appeared to suffer a serious knee injury last round against Howlong and his immediate playing future looks to be in serious doubt. The Tigers boast the most damaging midfield in the competition with Dan O'Connell, Matt McGrory and Connor Galvin all capable of playing at a much higher standard. Their defence is also the most measly in the competition with Duncan McMaster rock solid in the back half. The Tigers also look a lot more potent in attack this season with the return of Hayden Armstrong who is leading the league goalkicking title although sidelined at present with an Achilles compalint. Declan and Connor Galvin alongside Hayden O'Connell are also capable of kicking multiple goals.