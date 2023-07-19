A high-profile campaigner against the "no" campaign for the Indigenous Voice to parliament is coming to Wodonga to speak at a public function.
Warren Mundine will argue the case for a "no" vote at the upcoming constitutional referendum when he appears at The Cube on Sunday July, 30.
He has been invited to speak on the Border by the National Civic Council, which advocates for family, small farms, individual integrity, patriotism and Judeo-Christian values.
Albury-Wodonga civic council branch representative Peter Murray say the decision to invite Mr Mundine had come from a national level of the organisation but it was felt the Border had a large population and would be receptive to his message.
"Being an Indigenous person, we thought that people would like to hear from someone who grew up with Indigenous heritage and who has been a success and explains himself very well," Mr Murray said.
Mr Mundine is of Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and Yuin descent and is one of 11 children.
He has been a member of the Labor and Liberal parties and stood as a candidate in elections for both organisations.
Mr Mundine argues the Voice would effectively reverse the 1967 referendum for Indigenous recognition by "entrenching race and segregation in the constitution".
His talk at The Cube has been endorsed by Wodonga-based Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie and will be held from 2pm to 4pm.
Mr Murray said security would be on hand for his function but he does not expect any unruly behaviour.
"I hope that everyone that comes along is respectful," he said.
"I think Warren can handle any objector, people who want to argue."
Earlier this month, media company ACM, publisher of The Border Mail, revealed the results of a survey of more than 10,000 voters across metropolitan cities, regional centres and rural areas.
