Stolen puppy still missing despite police making Albury arrests

A valuable puppy stolen from a shopping centre remains missing more than two weeks after the incident.
A staff member on Wednesday confirmed the microchipped French bulldog, which police said was worth $6995, hadn't been found.
It's alleged the group ran off with the male puppy after feigning interest in buying the pet.
Kyle and Jake Crighton were arrested in South Albury following an alleged break-in attempt at a home on Monday.
Jake Crighton is also accused of driving dangerously in a blue Holden Barina with fake number plates on Atkins Street, a short distance from the alleged home break-in scene, before his arrest.
"It's devastating for us," pet shop staff member Maxine said.
"It's like somebody stealing our baby.
"We've been here for 18 years and nothing like this has ever happened."
Staff members were left shaken by the incident.
The white French bulldog is microchipped and requires vaccinations.
It has lilac and tan markings around its face and eyes.
"They were very brazen," the employee said.
"They literally just ran out of the shop."
The accused men face charges including dog theft, larceny and dishonestly obtaining property by deception.
Jake Crighton also faces driving charges linked to his arrest on Monday.
Charge sheets released from Albury court allege Chante Spittal, who was also arrested with Kyle and Jake Crighton on Monday, had ice and GHB in her possession when taken into custody.
She is charged with ice supply and taking part in the supply of GHB.
The 20-year-old has not been charged over the dog theft, but faces other charges related to a search of a Kooba Street home.
Spittal was found hiding in the roof of the property on February 1, and had ice in her possession.
She had been caught the previous day with two stolen passports and a nail gun.
Other charges against Spittal relate to several driving offences, including a police pursuit and unlicensed driving, and drug possession.
Kyle and Jake Crighton remain in custody and will return to court in Albury on August 8.
Braydon Crighton is on bail and is due to appear in court in the eastern Sydney suburb of Waverley on August 9.
