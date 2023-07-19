Lavington recruit Andrew Yates' first goal for the club was also the most important of the Panthers' season.
In only his third senior game, Yates kicked the last goal in the nine-point win over Wodonga last Saturday, July 15.
"There wasn't much thinking to it, I just grabbed it, kicked it and hoped for the best," he revealed of the 45m shot shortly after the siren.
He then took an intercept mark in defence a minute later as the Bulldogs' surged forward.
Lavington went into the game trailing fifth-placed Wodonga by two wins.
The Panthers are now just a win behind and have a game in hand, albeit they face the top three teams through the final five rounds.
"I came to training late in February, I was a bit unfit, I went overseas last year and started in the midfield in reserves," he explained.
"A role opened up through injuries, just a defensive role, so I'll do whatever, it we need to shut down someone, I'll look to do that and run off, if I have to."
Originally from Yerong Creek, but a Henty junior, the 178cm Yates racked up 17 disposals, including five contested possessions and six marks.
