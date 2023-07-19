The Border Mail
Jordan Taylor to step down as Wodonga coach after the season

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
July 19 2023
Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor will step down after the season.
Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor has told the players there's "unfinished business" after stepping down.

