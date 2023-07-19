Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor has told the players there's "unfinished business" after stepping down.
An emotional Taylor informed the players at training on Tuesday night, July 18, of his plans at the end of the season.
"It was pretty emotional, he started to tear up, which was pretty special, it just shows how much he means to the club and what the club means to him," co-captain Charlie Morrison offered.
"He means a big part to everyone, he's helped rebuild the club over the last three years, which has been really good."
Taylor took over the club after the abandoned 2020 COVID season.
In 2019, the Bulldogs had finished last with only one win, conceding 115 points per game.
After the shortened 2021 season, Wodonga had moved to eighth with a 4-9 win-loss record, slashing the average points conceded to 79.
The Bulldogs moved to seventh last year with an 8-10 record, winning the last four games.
They then won their first five games this year, clocking up the longest streak since the club's last power era from 2007-2009, where it made three successive preliminary finals.
That 53-point loss to Yarrawonga was the club's last final.
"When Jordan spoke to the players he said there's still a lot of unfinished business and he's fully committed for the rest of the year, which we're really looking forward to," Morrison added.
WIth five rounds left, fifth-placed Wodonga has a one-game and two-game break over Lavington and North Albury respectively.
Injuries have restricted Taylor's playing time, but he remains an enormously popular figure, both at the Bulldogs and around the league.
"He's a credit to himself and his family the way he's handled himself over the last two and a half years," president Mick Mathey praised.
"I've got nothing but love and respect for him and we, as a club, wish him all the best.
"We took a bit of a punt, he hadn't coached before and we knew of his injury background, which required hamstring surgery, but we said all along we recruited him as a coach first and what we got out of him as a player was a bonus and we couldn't be happier with the job he's done coaching."
Taylor will miss the away game against Myrtleford on Saturday, July 22, through suspension.
He was charged with striking Lavington's Luke Garland during a marking contest in the final quarter last Saturday, July 15, which was graded careless, head high contact and medium impact.
The base sanction was a two-match suspension but, with an early guilty plea, Taylor accepted a one-week ban.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.