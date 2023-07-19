Howlong midfielder Ben Baker is suffering hamstring tightness after overcoming a knee complaint.
The knee issue kept Baker sidelined for six-matches before returning in round 10 against Murray Magpies.
He played again the following week against RWW Giants but was forced to miss last weekend's clash against Osborne with hamstring tightness.
Baker is taking a cautious approach with only six rounds remaining before finals.
"My knee is fine but I've got a bit of a hamstring issue now," Baker said.
"The physio thinks the issue could be stemming from my knee.
"The last two matches I've played I haven't been able to get through the full four-quarters.
"It didn't feel real flash last Tuesday at training before we played Osborne so I decided not to play.
"Which was frustrating but that's football sometimes I guess."
Baker could have proved the difference on the weekend after the Spiders had one more scoring shot than Osborne but sprayed some easy chances to eventually lose by 14-points.
The raging flag favourite were also missing some key personnel in key defender Duncan McMaster, full-forward Hayden Armstrong and first-choice ruckman Dan Madden.
Premiership forward George Alexander was also assisted from the ground early in the second-term after hurting his knee.
Baker said it was frustrating watching from the sidelines with the Tigers on the ropes in the second-half but the Spiders unable to land the knockout blow.
"When you get a chance, you have to take it, especially against a powerhouse like Osborne," Baker said.
"If you give them a sniff, they will take it.
"They were a bit more efficient inside 50m and that was probably the difference in the end."
Baker revealed that co-coaches Matt McDonald and David Miles still took plenty of positives out of the performance.
"The game was live streamed so we were able to watch the footage of the match," he said.
"Macca and Dave highlighted a few areas that we need to improve on and we still have six weeks before finals to get that sorted.
"Hopefully we do cross paths with Osborne again in the finals.
"The live stream is a good asset to have except for when you get caught not working hard enough and your team-mates let you know all about it.
"So does Macca"
Howlong get the chance to claim a big scalp again this week when they travel to play Holbrook.
The Spiders sit a game and a half behind the reigning premier but can stake a claim for a top-two finish with an upset win.
Baker said the stakes were high and didn't rule out trying to play this weekend.
"I'll train Thursday and see how I pull up," he said.
"These are the sort of games that you play footy for and want to be involved in.
"If we can produce something similar this weekend like we did against Osborne, internally we give ourselves a genuine hope of upsetting Holbrook.
"They did give us a touch-up earlier in the year but feel like we have improved a lot since round two.
"It should be an enthralling match on a fast deck and we certainly have got a lot to play for with a top-two finish still up for grabs."
