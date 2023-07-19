The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Howlong's Ben Baker struggling with hamstring complaint ahead of clash with Holbrook

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
July 19 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Howlong midfielder Ben Baker has only played five matches so far this season.
Howlong midfielder Ben Baker has only played five matches so far this season.

Howlong midfielder Ben Baker is suffering hamstring tightness after overcoming a knee complaint.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.