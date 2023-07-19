A drink-driver who was more than six times the legal limit when he crashed into the back of a stationery ute then tried to down more alcohol.
Police were waiting for paramedics to arrive at the stretch of the Hume Freeway through Albury when the highly intoxicated Justin Scott Turton made his move.
Albury Local Court was told on Wednesday, July 19, that police quickly stopped the Lavington man from getting any alcohol past his lips.
Turton's roadside reading was 0.332 and he was promptly arrested.
Turton, 42, Lavington, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, negligent driving and unlicensed driving.
He pleaded guilty also to an unrelated charge of contravention of an apprehended violence order.
But Turton's case won't be finalised until September 6, after magistrate Melissa Humphreys ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report.
The crash took place in the northbound lanes of the freeway just north of the Borella Road bridge on May 2 about 1.20pm.
Police told the court how Turton began drinking Canadian Club Whisky earlier that day.
Turton was driving his silver Hyundai Getz in the right-hand lane of the freeway, travelling at 110km/h in what had been signposted a 100km/h zone, when he approached road works.
Police said the cars in front of Turton were slowing down, preparing to stop.
But Turton continued travelling north at the same speed and crashed into the back of a Toyota Hilux.
The impact left his car with major front-end damage, with similar damage to the back of the Hilux.
Police quickly arrived on scene and immediately breath-tested both drivers.
The Hilux driver provided a negative result, but Turton's was positive - a preliminary reading of 0.332.
"Whilst police waited for paramedics to attend, the accused attempted to consume more alcohol and had to be stopped," police told Ms Humphreys.
The court heard how Turton was "highly affected" by drinking, as he had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and smelt of alcohol.
Turton was transferred to Albury hospital, where blood samples were taken.
This revealed a final blood alcohol reading of 0.306.
Defence lawyer Glenn Moody asked the court for an adjournment so he could obtain further subjective material relevant to sentencing.
