A Tawonga man says he was chastised by police for erratic driving while he was swerving to avoid potholes on his daily commute to Albury.
Albert Heystack admitted he was speeding and accepted his fine for exceeding the limit by 10 kilometres in a 100kmh zone on the Kiewa Valley Highway, but insisted authorities' priorities were out of skew.
"I accept that I was speeding and the cop was doing his job in that regard but to be told that 'I want to talk to you about your erratic driving' took me by surprise," Mr Heystack said.
"I said 'I'm avoiding potholes', literally, I know where the potholes are, and I'm avoiding them.
"It was just before you get to the Dederang Gap Track, there's a really large pothole and there are plenty of other potholes there. If you go straight you'll hit some so you have to go from side to side.
"I told the policeman I'm driving faster because I'm trying to skate over this as much as I possibly can because if you hit one at a slower speed, it's even worse."
Both the NRMA and the RACV advised against speeding at any time.
Official NRMA advice is: "The slower your vehicle is travelling when it hits the pothole, the less energy will be transferred into the tyre, wheel rim, reducing the chances of something breaking."
The RACV said: "When you do encounter a pothole, avoid sudden breaking and dangerous swerving into oncoming traffic. Keep a firm control of the steering wheel - which can be jolted with impact."
Wodonga police were contacted for comment.
Mr Heystack said he would not contest the fine because, "I'm just over all of this."
"The pothole situation actually affects me, I don't know whether other people say this, but it is true for me - it affects my mental health," he said.
"You get anxious driving to work in the morning and driving home at night because you sort of think, what am I in for?
"I've had three tyres replaced over the last nine months or so due to hitting potholes."
Meanwhile, Tallangatta locals gathered on Wednesday, July 19, at a public meeting to call for an end to the region's pothole crisis.
The meeting at the Sandy the War Horse monument in the town centre, attracted about a dozen angry town residents and people from the surrounding region.
Amy Burkitt, from Tallangatta, has been leading a campaign to muster support to repair the region's potholes.
"It was very short notice and there wasn't a huge number of people, but some of those there came from a long way away and we had phone calls of support all morning," she said.
"There was one bloke from Corryong who said there were two blokes filling in all the potholes there with shovels and dirt.
"You know, people are just sick of it, so they fill in the holes - it should be the government fixing the holes."
