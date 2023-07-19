A driver has died in a three-car collision at Killawarra, north of Wangaratta, on Wednesday afternoon, July 19.
Emergency services were called to Wangaratta-Yarrawonga Road just after 2pm.
"The yet-to-be-formally identified driver and only occupant of one of the vehicles has died at the scene," Victoria Police said in a statement.
"The driver of a second car and two occupants in the third car have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"The exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined at this stage."
Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam/CCTV footage or information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
There have been 167 lives lost on Victorian roads so far this year, compared with 130 people killed at the same time in 2022.
