The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Driver dies in three-car collision at Killawarra, north of Wangaratta

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated July 19 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Vic Emergency website marks the location of Wednesday's crash.
The Vic Emergency website marks the location of Wednesday's crash.

A driver has died in a three-car collision at Killawarra, north of Wangaratta, on Wednesday afternoon, July 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.