Wodonga High Street shops flattened on the edge of Junction Place

By Anthony Bunn
Updated July 19 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:56pm
Demolition foreman Jack Peacock on site of the former shops which have been knocked down. The remaining wall can be seen being braced in the background. Picture by Tara Trewhella
DEMOLITION of the former J&M Clothing shop in Wodonga this week has cleared the way for a new building which is set to house eateries facing Junction Place.

