DEMOLITION of the former J&M Clothing shop in Wodonga this week has cleared the way for a new building which is set to house eateries facing Junction Place.
The structure, which fronted High Street and Jack Hore Way and also one housed Julia's Fabric Boutique, has been flattened by Border firm Safebet Demolition and Excavation.
The company's Jack Peacock said the site was set to be cleared by the end of the week with the building's bricks and timber to be recycled.
The hardwood has already been bought to turn into furniture.
Speaking this week, Mr McPhail said four restaurants were planned to face Junction Place and two other businesses would look towards High Street.
A section of wall, abutting the neighbouring building, has been braced and will be incorporated in the new premises.
"We were looking at leaving the original brick structure and working around it and not doing a demo, but it got too hard," Mr McPhail said.
He added the eatery areas in the new building would include internal works, such as grease traps, to allow for the easy establishment of restaurants.
"A lot of red tape will be cut because half the battle is paying for a fitout or conversion and we're trying to get around that," Mr McPhail said.
He expects construction of the new building to begin in August and take three to four months.
That timetable would then see businesses opening in the new year.
"We haven't actually pursued many tenants, but there's been interest with agents talking to people that are interested in taking some space," Mr McPhail said.
Personal care providers, such as hairdressers and beauticians, are seen as possible tenants for the High Street-facing rooms.
J&M Clothing, whose signage faced Junction Square for years, has been taken over by Patricia Robinson and incorporated with her existing business to become Border Corporate Uniforms and Tradewear, also known as B-CUT.
It is housed in the former florist shop on the corner of High Street and Sesame Lane.
