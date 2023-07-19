Travelling to Melbourne soon? Keep your eyes peeled for the new Albury Wodonga tram.
Visit Albury Wodonga's latest tourism campaign features a tram wrapped with messaging, compelling both Melbourne residents and visitors to experience the wonders of the Border during their next holiday.
Visit Albury Wodonga's Sue Harper said the campaign builds on a hugely successful year of tourism in 2022.
"Last year we saw a huge 96 per cent increase in economic impact of tourism to our region, alongside a 106 per cent increase in overnight visitors," she said.
"This innovative new campaign from Visit Albury Wodonga will travel as a moving billboard though the busiest areas reminding Melburnians that Albury Wodonga is more than just a stop along the way."
The tram will operate on routes 70 and 75, passing through high traffic areas including Punt and Bridge Roads, iconic sporting stadiums such as the MCG, Etihad and Melbourne Park, through the CBD and onto Docklands.
Social media activity is also planned across Facebook and Instagram to support the outdoor activity.
This latest campaign follows the mural placed in the Melbourne CBD last year, which was painted on the side of Melbourne Central shopping centre facing La Trobe Street.
"One of our key feeder markets is Melbourne and regional Victoria, so we thought this was a great idea," Ms Harper said.
"Typically visitation is lower across the Winter months, so in an effort to get those numbers up and keep that awareness of Albury and Wodonga at the forefront of Melbournians minds, we've decided to advertise in the heart of Melbourne.
"This will keep people thinking about the Border for longer and when they're looking to travel in Spring or Summer, they will think of Albury and Wodonga."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
