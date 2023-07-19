A pub security guard who tried to evict a Springdale Heights woman from a pub for her "yelling and swearing" at other patrons got assaulted for his troubles.
Tahli McEwan had repeatedly frustrated the man's efforts to get out of the Springdale Heights Tavern, at one point standing in the doorway to block her path back inside.
"The accused," police told Albury Local Court on Wednesday, July 19, "has lunged towards the (security guard) with a closed fist , attempting to punch the victim several times".
To protect himself, the victim raised his forearms to block McEwan's fists - though one managed to connect.
McEwan, 29, pleaded guilty to charges of common assault and intimidation.
She appeared before magistrate Melissa Humphreys, though the court heard McEwan previously had been convicted in her absence on the charges.
Police said the security guard was working on January 8 about 10.30am when a patron approached him to complain about McEwan's behaviour.
The guard walked onto the hotel's gaming room and told McEwan to leave, but she refused.
He repeated the direction several more times, then so as to get her moving took a glass out of her hand and put it down.
The guard then grabbed McEwan by the arms to escort her from the venue.
But as he did this, she threw herself to the floor so she couldn't be taken outside.
The guard then began escorting her from the building, though she continued to resist by trying to grab wall partitions.
It was then, after she was finally removed from the building, that McEwan began throwing punches.
After the one punch connected, McEwan began spitting towards the guard - some hit his pants and the skin of his bare knee.
She also took off and threw her thongs at him, though missed.
The guard, police said, picked up the thongs and threw these outside while telling McEwan to leave.
"You wait," she said, "I'm getting my boys, and they're going to f--- you up."
McEwan was convicted and placed on two conditional release orders, of seven and nine months.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.