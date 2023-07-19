The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Springdale Heights woman threatened she'd get 'my boys' to inflict her revenge

By Albury Court
July 20 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahli McEwan
Tahli McEwan

A pub security guard who tried to evict a Springdale Heights woman from a pub for her "yelling and swearing" at other patrons got assaulted for his troubles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.