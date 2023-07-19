Man on trial in Wodonga court over Bandiana army base rape allegations

A soldier is standing trial on four sex offence allegations stemming from an incident at a Bandiana army base in 2020.
Elliott Macmillan is accused of raping and attempting to rape a female solider after a night of drinking in mid-November of that year.
He has entered not guilty pleas to three charges of rape and a count of attempted rape, with a trial commencing in the Wodonga County Court on Wednesday.
Prosecutor Andrew Moore outlined the prosecution case to jurors during his opening address.
Mr Moore said the accused man was a member of the defence force at the time of the alleged incident.
He said the pair had first met at another army base and later became Facebook friends while stationed in the North East.
The court heard they exchanged messages and the woman had been drinking at a winery.
The court heard Macmillan, the woman and others had been drinking at the barracks later that night and had initially had consensual sex about 3am or 4am the following the morning.
Mr Moore said the pair had had sex together in a spare bedroom in a block, during which the woman withdrew her consent.
"She told him to stop a couple of times, a number of times," he told jurors.
He said the woman, who will give evidence on Thursday, would say she had been uncomfortable and didn't want to continue.
Mr Moore alleged Macmillan, aged 28 at the time, didn't stop.
"She was no longer consenting, by her words and conduct," he said.
Mr Moore said the withdrawal of consent was "complete" and unequivocal, but Macmillan allegedly said words to the effect of "just a little longer".
It's alleged Macmillan stopped and penetrated her with his fingers about 10 minutes later as she pretended to sleep before again trying to have sex with her, before giving up.
The woman later told several people some details of what had allegedly occurred.
She allegedly raised concerns with one person that she was scared, and that Macmillan was of a superior rank.
Military police members approached the woman on March 25, 2021, and she gave her version of events.
She was asked if she wanted to make a report, but declined and said she wanted to think about it.
She allegedly told her mother words to the effect of "mum, I was raped".
The information was reported to Wodonga detectives on March 29, 2021.
Macmillan was interviewed.
"Effectively, he denied raping her at all," Mr Moore said, and noted Macmillan had said all sexual activity was consensual.
Lawyer Sergio Petrovich said it was the defence position that consent was never withdrawn, a second charge of rape was accidental and his client had stopped when he realised, and the third and fourth rape offences didn't happen.
Judge Patricia Riddell told jurors all accused people had the presumption of innocence and the prosecution had to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.
The case will resume at 10.30am on Thursday.
