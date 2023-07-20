The Border Mail
Victoria failing Border with health attitude: Wodonga councillor

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated July 20 2023 - 11:17am, first published 10:00am
Wodonga councillor Danny Chamberlain has criticised the Victorian government's attitude towards Border health services.
A WODONGA councillor has accused the Victorian government of "abrogating" its responsibility for health by saying it was providing a grant to NSW for Albury hospital's upgrade.

