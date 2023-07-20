The biggest year of Darcy Wilson's life may be charging towards an exciting climax but the teenager from Wangaratta is doing his best to shut out the external noise.
Wilson is being tipped by some to go in the top-10 of this year's AFL draft having starred for Vic Country at the National Championships and spent time training with Richmond as part of his involvement with the AFL Academy.
However, the 17-year-old isn't looking to run before he can walk - in contrast to his reputation as one of the country's most athletic young footballers.
"I'm really enjoying my footy at the moment," Wilson said.
"I had a pretty big pre-season, building into some games at Murray (Bushrangers) and aiming to play consistent footy.
"I feel I've been able to do that, so hopefully I've been putting my best foot forward for the end of the year and can't wait to hopefully play into finals with either Bushies or (Wangaratta) Rovers, whatever comes.
"This has been my biggest year to date and pretty important.
"It is my draft year so I've tried to do whatever I could to put my best foot forward, whether that was in the gym or doing a fair bit of running and strength and conditioning.
"I've worked pretty hard with Cam Bishop and Tim Madden, who are strength and conditioning coaches, to try to get the best out of this year.
"The thought of being drafted is exciting because I've dreamed about it from a young age.
"To maybe get there one day would be awesome but you've got to live in the moment.
"You can't get your head too much into that, just enjoy footy while you can, so that's what I'm trying to do this year, not trying to look towards the end of the picture too much.
"I'm just enjoying playing footy with my team-mates and hopefully at the end of the year, if I do all the right things, that just comes.
"It would obviously be awesome."
Bushies coach Mark Brown always knew he had a special talent on his hands but what's impressed him most has been Wilson's attitude.
"The one thing that under-pins Darcy's football and his development is how hard he works," Brown said.
"He's blessed with some extraordinary athletic gifts but he maximises it through his ridiculous work-rate.
"We'll train for two-and-a-half hours on a Wednesday night, we go and pick the side and complete everything else and when I work out another hour after training finishes, he's still in there lifting weights.
"That's every Wednesday night.
"He works extraordinarily hard to maximise his traits.
"He's probably been pre-ordained for a while; he's been an exceptionally talented junior sportsman - cricket and football - but in his bottom-age year, last year, he faced some challenges with his game and to his credit, he's worked hard to improve the areas we identified that needed to get better.
"He's just gone to work, which is an absolute credit to the kid."
Wilson, who studies at the Alex Rance-founded Academy in Wangaratta, represented Vic Country in cricket and competed at state level in track and field while also playing basketball as a youngster.
But for the son of former Ovens and Murray captain Mick Wilson, following in Dad's footballing footsteps has always been the goal.
"Both my parents are pretty sporty so I did as many sports as I could from a young age, kicking a footy around in the back yard or on the spare block whenever I could," Wilson said.
"Mum and Dad were supportive of whatever sport I wanted to do and where that took me.
"I got picked in the under-12 schoolboys team and you're in the best in the whole state if you get picked in that so then I thought footy must be going but then you don't get too much exposure after that until you reach the under-16 level.
"So I was pretty much playing for fun and to get the best out of myself. \
"But last year and this year, when it's got a bit more serious and I've been making a few teams, I realised maybe I'm a chance and wanted to work hard towards getting drafted one day."
"I never speculate too much.
"Over the last two days, we've seen all the different draft takes from various bodies and they have him going around 10.
"I would have thought he'll go at some stage in the first round.
"But the season's not done yet, he's still got a handful of Coates League games to play and his form's just getting better and better.
"He'll get an opportunity at some stage, there's no doubt about that.
"As well as his athletic traits, his football's at the pointy end too.
"One thing we work very hard on as a club is to ensure when our kids get drafted, they go into AFL systems not as turn-key footballers but as close to that as we can get.
"He'll land at an AFL club and be able to complete 95 if not 100 percent of pre-season from the word go - and that's pretty rare.
"He's an extraordinary athlete, he blows up the high-speed records across the competition so he'll go into an AFL club at the very pointy end of their running groups.
"That puts him in a really good position to hopefully improve and get his head around the demands of AFL footy."
Wilson played his junior football for Wangaratta Tigers before testing himself in Ovens and Murray thirds with Rovers from 2021 before making his senior debut against Corowa-Rutherglen in round seven last year.
"I've had some great coaches along the way and learnt a lot off them, which made the transition easy into Bushies with like-minded coaches.
"They've supported me by going through vision and strength and conditioning so it's a very high-end team.
"I'm privileged to play for them and I really enjoy going down to training and learning lots."
Having a taste of the top level through the AFL Academy only served to further whet Wilson's appetite for what lies ahead.
"It was pretty cool getting that phone call, to be told you're in that academy with the top 30 players in the country," Wilson said.
"Tarkyn (Lockyer) rang me and I was pretty over the moon.
"I've enjoyed my whole experience in that academy and I'm so grateful for the opportunity.
"I've learned heaps off some very good coaches and like-minded athletes and I got to have experience at an AFL club, so I also took heaps out of that.
"I was aligned to Richmond so I went down for the week and stayed with an AFL player, Tom Brown, and he supported me pretty well.
"I got to train and do everything Richmond did over that pre-season, for a week, so a lot of gym and vision and coaching, got to join in with their match sim so pretty much did everything with them.
"It makes you realise how good the opportunity is, if you get drafted, and how hard you've got to work."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.