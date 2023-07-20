The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Darcy Wilson: AFL career looms for Murray Bushrangers and Wangaratta Rovers star

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 21 2023 - 6:19am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darcy Wilson at home in Wangaratta. Picture by James Wiltshire
Darcy Wilson at home in Wangaratta. Picture by James Wiltshire

The biggest year of Darcy Wilson's life may be charging towards an exciting climax but the teenager from Wangaratta is doing his best to shut out the external noise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.