Decha Saisanid insists Boomers are ready to end their long wait for major silverware.
It's more than a decade since the club's men were last crowned Division 1 champions, while 2009 was the last time they won a grand final.
Saisanid, who took on the coach's role last summer when Andrew Grove stepped down after 10 years in charge, would have given his side little hope of challenging for the championship when they lost at home to Melrose in round 11 - a third defeat in four games.
But six wins on the bounce since then, a run during which Boomers have only conceded four goals, have breathed life into their season and left them just four points behind leaders Albury United.
Saisanid takes his side to Jelbart Park on Sunday to face the Greens, before second-placed Cobram visit Glen Park seven days later.
It's a double-header which will make or break their hopes of finishing on top of the ladder.
"We're definitely going to back ourselves in to push both sides," Saisanid said.
"Earlier in the season, they were fantastic and we were a long way off.
"We weren't prepared for what both teams were able to provide but it feels like a long ago since we last played them.
"We've been able to tweak a few things and we've started to get some players into form over the last couple of months so it's a really good time to test ourselves against the best and that's what we want to do.
"We want to see how we stack up against the benchmark."
Boomers were hammered 8-1 by Cobram in round eight and crashed 5-1 at home to United a fortnight later, so Saisanid is understandably wary of both sides.
"United and Cobram are the two standouts this season," he said.
"The fact we're relying on them to drop a couple of games with only a month to go shows they've been the most consistent in the whole division.
"Yes, we've been able to get our act together the last six or seven weeks but they've been able to do it for a lot longer and come round 17, the ladder positions don't lie.
"Full credit to them because they're the benchmark for sure."
"We definitely have the players," Saisanid said.
"We're close to really pushing the top sides.
"When you go into a cup, it is a lot more luck than anything else but we'll definitely do our best to push all the teams.
"We go in very confident to think we can at least challenge every team, it's just a matter of how we apply ourselves on the day."
Boomers laboured to a 3-2 win over rock-bottom St Pats on Sunday, having to come from behind against a side with just one draw to its name all season.
The hosts led 2-1 at Alexandra Park when Beau Coyte was sent off and although Saisanid quickly got Boomers on level terms, it took until the 85th minute for the winning goal to arrive courtesy of Josh Perry.
"Fill credit to Patties, they came out and applied some good pressure," Saisanid said.
"Although I thought we had the majority of the possession and created the majority of the chances, they took theirs.
"There was a red card early in the second half and that's when the game completely changed.
"Like most teams, we're still battling to get a full squad on the park.
"We're really just trying to get that continuity within our system and how we want to play.
"That's been challenging, so full credit to the boys; backs against the wall and they were able to dig deep and find a way."
Cobram host Melrose on Sunday, knowing a slip-up by United could see them regain top spot.
Elsewhere, Wangaratta entertain fierce rivals Myrtleford and Albury City visit St Pats.
