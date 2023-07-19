The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Barnawartha teenager Jack Shanahan among one of the youngest ever to make his debut at Tigerland

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 20 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 8:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Shanahan has established himself as a senior regular at Barnawartha. Picture by Mark Jesser
Jack Shanahan has established himself as a senior regular at Barnawartha. Picture by Mark Jesser

Whether it's riding a horse or a bump on the football field, Jack Shanahan doesn't lack any courage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.