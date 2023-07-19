Whether it's riding a horse or a bump on the football field, Jack Shanahan doesn't lack any courage.
Shanahan became one of the youngest players in club history to make his senior debut for Barnawartha as a 15-year-old last year.
The teenager got the call-up from the thirds in round nine and went on to play six senior matches including the elimination final loss against Dederang-Mt Beauty.
Shanahan, not surprisingly, found the initial transition into senior football 'tough' with his mother more than apprehensive.
"At first it was tough because obviously it's a big step up," Shanahan said.
"Mum was a bit worried as well but I wasn't going to let her stop me.
"But each match I get under the belt, it becomes a little bit easier.
"I feel it's more of a confidence thing and each match I seem to grow a bit more confident."
Shanahan joins some elite company at Tigerland to make their debut at such a young age.
It is believed four-time Barton medallist Cam McNeill was also 15 when he made his senior debut.
Josh Spence was a year older when he debuted after kicking 104 goals in the thirds in 2006.
The pair are regarded as the two finest players of their era in the yellow and black after combining for ten senior best and fairests including seven to Spence.
"Apparently Cam and Josh were a similar age to me when they made their debuts," Shanahan said.
"They are awesome players to look up to and if I end up as half as good as those two I will be stoked."
Fast forward 12-months and Shanahan, 16, has played another half-a-dozen matches in the seniors to take his tally to a dozen.
While Shanahan has played predominantly on a wing, coach Kade Butters showed tremendous faith in the youngster last weekend when he was thrown into the midfield against Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
Shanahan thrived on the challenge.
"To be honest, I found it easier to play in the midfield compared to being on a wing," he said.
"When you are on a wing, you sort of have to wait for the footy to come to you.
"But when I went into the midfield I came up against an opponent similar in size and was able to get my hands on the footy for a few clearances.
"When I was on a wing and watching the centre clearances I used to watch all the crashing and bashing and you think you are glad you are not in there.
"But on the weekend when I was in the midfield with the adrenaline you don't even think about the contact and just try to get your hands on the footy."
Apart from football, Shanahan is also a passionate horseman and swaps his footy boots for a cowboy hat to compete on the national campdraft circuit.
Albury premiership stars Jim Grills and John Mitchell are perhaps the most well-known footballers in the district to combine both sports successfully.
Grills won three flags with Albury and has represented Australia in the World Polocrosse Cup.
Mitchell is a four-time premiership player at the sportsground and was the hero last year in the Brookers' stunning grand final victory over Osborne.
Shanahan left school at the end of last year to commence an apprenticeship as a farrier.
"It's hard work but I love it," Shanahan said.
"I also love the campdraft scene where you compete against other riders where basically you try to maneuver a cow through a designated course the quickest.
"I missed a bit of football at the start of the season doing campdrafts locally as well as at Toowoomba and Tamworth and the Man From Snowy River challenge at Corryong.
"The campdraft circuit usually finishes in mid May and that's when I start focusing on my footy again.
"I like to think I'm better at campdrafting than footy.
"I'm good mates with John Mitchell and compete against him in campdrafts.
"He is an unreal football player as well and another player that I look up to.
"Horse riding is fairly physical and I think it benefits my footy as well.
"It's especially good for your core strength and helps keep the legs strong as well."
Butters said Shanahan thoroughly deserved his spot in the senior side.
"We gave him a chance in the seniors last year and he has grabbed the opportunity with both hands," Butters said.
"He even played in the elimination final which was a credit to him that he is in our best side.
"This year he had a great pre-season and would have started in the seniors except for his horse riding which he is apparently really good at as well.
"So he didn't start back in the seniors until round 8 but he will remain there for the rest of the season."
Butters said Shanahan was a delight to train who wasn't afraid of hard work and eager to learn.
"I think what sets him apart from most kids his age is his appetite to learn and get better," he said.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Not only is he talented but he has a cool head and is calm and collected when the pressure is applied.
"He is strong over the contest and doesn't shy away from physical contact.
"We even put him in the midfield on the weekend against Kiewa and he didn't miss a beat and looked like he had been doing it for five or six years and not for the first time.
"This kid is going to go places both on and off the field."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.