Police seize gun, drugs, during search of home in West Wodonga

Police have recovered a firearm and drugs from a West Wodonga home as part of an investigation into break-ins and car thefts.
Wodonga officers have been conducting a joint investigation into recent incidents in the region with Albury members.
Police searched a home on Wednesday morning and arrested a 21-year-old Corowa man.
Various quantities of drugs and a gun were located.
"The man was interviewed and charged and will appear in Wodonga court this morning," Detective Sergeant Mick Drew said on Thursday.
"Some of his charges relate to break-ins in the Wahgunyah area on the 11th of July and other cross-border offending.
"The arrest was the result of a significant operation undertaken by Victoria Police and NSW Police."
Detective Sergeant Drew said it was a positive result.
"It's pleasing to recover a firearm," he said.
"There was some really good cooperation between us and NSW Police."
