Police seize gun, drugs, during search of home in West Wodonga

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 20 2023 - 10:17am, first published 9:30am
Police have recovered a firearm and drugs from a West Wodonga home as part of an investigation into break-ins and car thefts.

