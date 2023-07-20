Q: Barnawartha sit fifth and have been walking the finals tightrope for most of the season. How confident are you that you won't slip-up?
A: We believe we can play finals as long as we win the matches against sides below us in the run home.
Q: Who do you think is the biggest threat out of Tallangatta, Thurgoona and Mitta United?
A: There's still a few twists and turns to go but if results go as expected I think Thurgoona would be the most confident.
Q: You play Thurgoona in round 18, do you think that will most likely be an early elimination final?
A: Our destiny is in our own hands and hopefully we can spring an upset and get a big scalp like Beechworth or Yackandandah so it doesn't come down to the final round.
Q: Despite whatever happens over the next month to be firmly in the mix for a finals spot would be pleasing considering how much quality you lost over the off-season?
A: I thought we had a list good enough to play finals before we lost Brad Star, the Haynes brothers and Adam Elias with a knee a month before the season which did hurt after it happened so late.
Q: While most clubs struggle for numbers, Barnawartha is one of the few clubs that has more than a dozen players missing out in the reserves each weekend?
A: People can't believe it when they hear it but we have between 10 to 15 blokes missing out on getting a game in the reserves most weeks. Against Tallangatta and Mitta United we even gave the opposition some players to help make up the numbers.
ROUND 14
Saturday, July 22
Beechworth v Barnawartha
Kiewa-SC v Thurgoona
Rutherglen v Chiltern
Yackandandah v Tallangatta
Wod. Saints v Dederang-MB
Wahgunyah v Mitta Utd
ALSO IN SPORT
The Tigers will be desperate for an upset against the Bushrangers to virtually guarantee themselves a finals berth. But Beechworth at Beechworth has become one of the toughest road trips in the competition over the past two seasons. However, the Bushies were pushed to the limit last weekend by Thurgoona which may provide Kade Butters' side with a glimmer of hope of causing a boilover.
Verdict: Beechworth by 29 points
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.