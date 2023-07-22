The Border Mail
Cropping farmers across the region are on track for a good season ahead

By Sophie Else
July 22 2023 - 12:00pm
Nutrien Ag Solutions agronomist Bob Ronald says the last three years have been "incredibly wet" so a predicted change to drier conditions will keep farmers talking. Picture by Ash Smith.
Cropping farmers across the Border region are on track for "very high" yields as an El Nino weather pattern looms on the horizon.

