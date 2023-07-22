Cropping farmers across the Border region are on track for "very high" yields as an El Nino weather pattern looms on the horizon.
While the Bureau of Meteorology's latest advice indicates a 70 per cent chance of the hotter, drier weather pattern developing, agronomist at Nutrien Ag Solutions Bob Ronald said for now the situation remained positive.
Mr Ronald said that for the period since crops were sown, "we are tracking every bit as wet as last year - with more rain days".
"This means crops are looking great and have very high yield potential," he said.
Mr Ronald said crops and pastures across the region "couldn't be better".
"Moving into the second half of the season (from August) we need to look at these crops and pastures regardless of the weather outlook for the rest of the season," he said.
"What I mean by this is that we need to now protect these crops that have been built."
Mr Ronald said farmers who took a cautious approach to pest and disease management, for example, needed to realise "it can't be fixed if damage occurs".
"I have already found some early disease in barley crops and am fully expecting to see rust start in wheat," he said.
"We also need to apply fungicides for sclerotinia in canola, as this is now the fourth wet winter in a row and there has been plenty of canola - which means plenty of sclerotinia infection.
"As for late nitrogen fertiliser (across August and September), this is where the 70 per cent chance of no or limited rain in September and October may make some farmers cautious."
However, given the season so far, Mr Ronald said he suspected most farmers would be spreading urea "as soon as they can get it".
"It really has been a great start to the season and the crops and pastures reflect this.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.