The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Gerogery man avoids conviction for blocking motorist, damaging vehicle's panels

By Albury Court
July 21 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alamdar Dastani
Alamdar Dastani

A Dean Street fracas about who had first option to a park ended with a pedestrian being driven into and then that man punching and kicking the car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.