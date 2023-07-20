A Dean Street fracas about who had first option to a park ended with a pedestrian being driven into and then that man punching and kicking the car.
Alamdar Dastani tried to reserve the spot by standing in the middle of the space.
But the motorist was having none of it, driving twice into Dastani's shins as he made clear his intentions, Albury Local Court has heard.
Dastani stepped out of the way, but also punched and kicked the victim's car - the driver's door was left with a large dint and a smaller one on the roof.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys was told the victim had also been charged over the incident from June 8 and would front court at a later date.
Dastani, 42, of Gerogery, pleaded guilty to charges of destroy or damage property and being a pedestrian who obstructs a driver's or other pedestrian's path.
Defence lawyer Glenn Moody said Dastani was trying to hold the parking space for his wife "who wasn't that far away".
Mr Moody said Dastani's wife, who supported him in court, had boxes of wine destined for a nearby venue when he was running a hospitality event.
He submitted Dastani should be eligible for some degree of discount on sentencing as police only became aware of what happened through his client reporting the incident.
Ms Humphreys noted how Dastani had no criminal history.
"His behaviour ... on the day is out of character," she said.
Ms Humphreys said given the extenuating circumstances, the charging of the victim and Dastani's actions in reporting the matter, "it is appropriate in this case to not impose a conviction".
The court was told Dastani was standing in Dean Street talking on the phone to his wife about 7.20pm when he saw the parking space in front of Downtown Pizzeria.
He attempted to reserve the space by standing on it, but moments later a motorist heading east on Dean Street saw the space, slowed down and put on his left indicator to show he was pulling into the park.
Dastani yelled out "you can't park here, I'm waiting for my wife".
Police said the driver wound down his window and replied "I'm parking here".
The driver stopped his car about five centimetres from Dastani, who threw his hands into the air.
He then drove into Dastani, striking his shins and causing immediate pain.
Dastani stepped back from the car, then the motorist drove into his shins again.
This angered Dastani, who repeatedly hit the roof and driver's door, kicked the door and then hit the roof again.
He reported the incident to Albury police an hour later.
Dastani was placed on a 15-month conditional release order.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.