Eskdale pensioner Bernard Butler reckons if his worsening heart condition doesn't kill him, the abysmal state of the Omeo and Kiewa Valley highways will.
Mr Butler and his wife who travel from their Mitta Valley farm to Wodonga three times a week to see their doctor say they have "done four tyres" in less than three months.
"It is just bloody shocking between here and home," said Mr Butler who spoke to The Border Mail after one of his medical visits.
"In the last two and a half months I've done four tyres on my station wagon, plus wheel alignment, I was coming down one day with the trailer on and I hit a hole and I've done a tyre and the springs on that as well."
The former Road Traffic Authority worker said the roads around his family property were in better condition when he was a teenager.
He said one of the key roles in his first job was to keep an eye on potholes in the area, something he believes current authorities "just don't seem to do".
"When the roads were gravel the grader was on it all the time," Mr Butler said. "Way back then there weren't as many cars around but the roads were way better then than they are now.
"I used to work on the Road Traffic Authority years ago when I was about 18 and we used to go out on pothole patrols, there were only two of us to cover a specific area from Tallangatta to Mitta.
"We used to have to go along the road every day, if there was a pothole, if there was water in it, we had to get all the water out, sweep it out clean, we had to put emulsion in it and then tar, and then put stones on top of it, and we had a machine to vibrate it in.
"They don't do that these days, I've never seen VicRoads patrolling for potholes."
The damage to Mr Butler's two station wagons has so far clocked "well past $1000" and he is in the process of investigating how to get compensation.
At present VicRoads has a $1580 threshold for property damage caused by its roads; Mr Butler believes he has probably spent more than that.
"It's getting expensive - it's cost me over $1000 so far, but sometimes I'm more worried about the cost to my health," he said.
"If I can get some money back from the government that's all good, but I'm one of those blokes who's a bit careless keeping receipts, but that's not the point - losing that money isn't going to kill me, but driving on those roads will."
Mr Butler said the pothole that did the most serious damage to his Ford station wagon was on the Wodonga side of the Kiewa Valley Highway just before Tangambalanga.
"We were driving back at night, my wife was driving, she's a slow driver, a careful driver, but we were dazzled by oncoming headlights and just couldn't see the pothole," he said.
"She's a bad diabetic, I've got heart problems I've got a pacemaker, I've got two weeping valves in my heart and we got to come backwards and forwards to doctors all the time.
"Sometimes we do the trip three or four times a week, it depends on how bad we are, but the stress of those journeys is not doing my heart any good, it's killing me."
Mr Butler said he believed maintenance on the Omeo Highway deteriorated about 10 years ago.
"It was a good road but they just haven't maintained it, they won't fix the potholes," he said. "Also, what happens now, if there's a stretch with 10 potholes they might fix three and just drive off and leave the rest, not complete the job.
"And what they do now, I've watched them, they have a machine now that tar and stones, like hot mix, comes out of the machine through a pipe, it is like a hot mix, and they blow it in that pothole, it's filled up, then they drive off. What about tapping up down and making sure it's done properly?
"If they're going to ditch the Commonwealth Games, then spend the money on fixing the bloody roads."
