Eskdale farmer fears pothole-riddled Kiewa Valley Highway will kill him

By Ted Howes
Updated July 21 2023 - 7:07am, first published 5:30am
Pensioner Bernard Butler travels between Eskdale and Wodonga three times a week for medical treatment, a journey he says is so stressful because of the pothole-ravaged roads he fears for his health. Picture by Ted Howes
Eskdale pensioner Bernard Butler reckons if his worsening heart condition doesn't kill him, the abysmal state of the Omeo and Kiewa Valley highways will.

