Shinead Kilroy's remarkable career hits a major milestone on Saturday when the 41-year-old plays her 150th game for Lavington.
Having won two premierships with the Panthers, 25 years apart, spent a decade overseas and made a name for herself in the Hume League, it's fair to say Kilroy's netball story breaks the mould.
But the wife of an Irishman and mother of two football-mad children (albeit different codes) has never felt more at home than on court at Lavington Sports Ground.
Kilroy will be hoping to celebrate the occasion with victory over Yarrawonga as the Panthers close in on the C-grade minor premiership.
"I've always loved netball, the connection and community at Lavington and we had some great role models early on in my teenage days," Kilroy said.
"I was brought up around being able to push yourself and value putting yourself out there to be the best version of yourself.
"I think I'm now doing that, so I've gone full circle.
"What I learnt from others, from coaches such as Norma White and Trish Scammell, they're the values we're now instilling in the juniors.
"I feel very blessed and very lucky because the girls I teach, I'm also playing with.
"I joke that I'm not double their age, I'm nearly three times their age - but I understand it because I won that premiership when I was in Year 9 and now I'm playing with girls who are in Year 9.
"It's a really empowering and uplifting environment.
"There's a real vantage point where we train at Lavington and there's something really serene about the hills and escaping the daily grind to be able to execute your passes and be fit and healthy in a supportive environment.
"There's something sacred and special about that and that's a culture that's been created.
"To come back to that, 20 years after playing my juniors in my early twenties, before I met (husband) Aidan, and for it to have remained the same really is testament to the club."
Netball has always been a pillar of Kilroy's life, with her time playing alongside Sarah Moore (nee Senini), Tamara Mathews and Aleisha Gatt in the early 2000s a time she looks back on as being instrumental.
"I used to yearn for the scores on the weekend and look at the results when I was living in Ireland," she reflected.
"I really missed it, so it's shaped my sense of being, who you are around community, around putting yourself out there.
"Yes, it's for you personally, but it's also for the greater good and it's about tradition.
"We had our ball on the weekend and seeing the likes of the Pendergasts and the Sansons come through, who I was socially with in the 90s and now nurturing and supporting their kids is really what clubs are about."
Kilroy was part of the first Ovens and Murray C-grade competition in 1996.
"I was in Year 8 and we got taken as a whole group of girls," she said.
"There was no try-outs, they just took the team.
"That year we made the semi-finals but I think we lost to Wang Rovers.
"In Year 9, we came back and we'd learnt from the semi-final the year before, not to lose, so we won in 1997.
"Then we went our own ways with B-grade and A-grade.
"Because of my height, I've always been that fringe player, so I've played up when needed to.
"A lot of it has been reflecting on games and working out opponents.
"People sometimes think netball is just a game where you pass it around and shoot a goal but there's so much more strategy involved.
"Being able to time things, execute passes, work out your opponent, their limitations and being able to expose them is really important.
"I was playing in Melbourne when I met Aidan but it wasn't the same.
"I really missed that cultural country feel and then we went to Dublin.
"We were over there for nearly 10 years so I missed out on playing in my twenties.
"I played a bit over there but we came back to the security and sanctuary of Albury after the global financial crisis.
"I'd had my second child and Narelle McKimmie, who was affiliated with Lavi, asked if I wanted to come out and play for Brock-Burrum.
"I laughed and joked but Linda (Charlton, now Lavington's A-grade coach) said 'why don't we?'
"We had a fabulous time out there, went to trials and then all of a sudden, seven years later, we had three or four premierships in B and A-grade."
Kilroy captained the Hume interleague side in 2017-18, avenging a one-goal defeat in her second year at the helm, but she was determined to finish her playing career back where it had started as a schoolgirl.
She explained how a decade on the other side of the world had made her appreciate the special role netball plays in our community.
"Some players were done and had had enough so they were retiring whereas I was hungry - and still am to a certain extent," Kilroy said.
"I was 32 when I came back and it took a while to get match fitness back but I pushed myself.
"I love being able to look up the scores - OK, who's won, how have they done that, what do we need to do?
"I was away for 10 years so that passion is still going strong now.
"At the moment, I don't have an interest in coaching, I still feel like my enjoyment is on the court with the girls."
The strong family connection at the heart of Kilroy's 2022 premiership joy made the moment even sweeter.
"I'm really privileged because I get to play with my sister, Angela," Kilroy said.
"She has also been away in Ireland and, in similar circumstances to me, married Gary (Kavanagh), so we've been over there, we haven't been able to play and we've come back, we've played at Brock-Burrum and then we've played at Lavington, where we started.
"She's had an unbelievable few seasons. She was MVP in the grand final last year, second in the league and her husband, Gary, coaches.
"So it's about that family connection as well.
"Gary brings a lot of understanding of sport from other codes such as Gaelic football and rugby, so we'll often do quite unique training sessions that have transferred across.
"Linda has been instrumental in being innovative and open to different ideas.
"She's been amazing at being able to drive and push other areas, to get Caitlin Bassett and Julie Hoornweg down to our club, and other coaches that have been able to step in.
"We never know what a training will look like.
"It's a massive role but it's been really special to have my sister and Gary leading the way.
"It's never boring or dull and it's just great to be a part of it.
"Culturally, it's a very good club.
"It's the people who, if you've journeyed all the way - Linda and I started back in 1997 - you're in it for the club and for the greater good which makes it all the more powerful and a better place to be."
