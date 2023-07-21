Peta McRae is used to having a full house at her Wodonga animal rescue headquarters but things are going to get even more crowded since Wangaratta's pound moved to Albury.
Ms McRae said while the move on July 31 would have no impact on the strays running around Wodonga, it would have a flow-on effect to her operation.
"The rangers in Wang pick up strays and keep them for 24 hours then if no one claims them they go to Albury pound," she said.
"All the dogs from Wodonga, from Wangaratta, from Hume Shire, from Tallangatta, they all go to Albury.
"The extra dogs from Wang will put the pressure on and most of the time we get the dogs so it will put pressure on us, we're running at capacity now.
"Albury pound rings us up if they've got a dog they can't really home and say can you take a look?"
Ms McRae said her rescue centre took up to three "surrenders" a day but was feeling the stress of having to say "no" to people who couldn't look after their pets any more, often for financial reasons.
"I just can't take them," she said. "But we usually do anyway - we try to refer them on to other rescues but they can't take them either, so what do yo do?
"If they're desexed and had all their vet work done we'll put them up on our page and, it's not ideal, but we pass the details on to people that inquire and they just ring up and sort it out between themselves.
"We just got a puppy with a leg issue, we don't have room for it, but you take it, what else do you do? If we didn't take her she'd be euthanised, and she's beautiful. It's just never ending."
