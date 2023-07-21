Two groups of men who switched their focus from dance moves to antagonism began brawling in an Albury club, a court has heard.
They were on the dance floor in the SS&A Club's studio lounge bar about 12.15am when the fight broke out.
For Wodonga man Jarrod Hills, the sight of his mate being punched was too much so he entered the fray with a few flashing fists.
Albury Local Court magistrate Melissa Humphreys was told Hills, a 29-year-old electrician, had never been in trouble before.
But defence lawyer Glenn Moody said Hills wanted to defend his mate, who was also later charged by police.
"When he got there, things spiralled out-of-control very quickly," Mr Moody said.
Ms Humphreys said it was clear from the police outline of the case that Hills had "jumped in" to assist his friend after that man got involved in an episode of "unlawful violence".
"This appears to be somewhat out-of-character, he appears to be of exceptional character," she said.
But Ms Humphreys said because of Hills' significant involvement in the incident, a conviction had to be imposed.
Hills pleaded guilty to a single charge of affray, for which he was placed on a nine-month community corrections order.
Police told the court Hills and his friend were on the dance floor early that morning with another group of three men.
Both Hills and his mate were drunk, though the second group "were well-affected by alcohol, and were dancing in between" them.
One man began dancing around Hills' friend, who said something to the other group then one of them punched the mate to his face.
This was when Hills stepped in to defend his friend, grabbing and punching the other man.
Hills' friend then began punching one man, before hitting another in the group five times.
Police said moments later, Hills punched another man four times to the face.
The court was told that Hills' friend was placed on a 12-month community corrections order, with 80 hours of unpaid work, after also pleading guilty to affray.
