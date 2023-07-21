The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga man 'never in trouble before' pleads guilty to affray charge for violence

By Albury Court
July 21 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga man Jarrod Hills has been convicted for his role in a brawl on the dance floor at Albury's SS&A Club
Wodonga man Jarrod Hills has been convicted for his role in a brawl on the dance floor at Albury's SS&A Club

Two groups of men who switched their focus from dance moves to antagonism began brawling in an Albury club, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.