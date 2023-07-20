Handgun man behind spate of car thefts, Wodonga Mercedes fire: police

A man arrested during a raid that allegedly found drugs and a handgun is responsible for a spate of vehicle thefts, including of cars that were later torched, police allege.
Corowa man Zachary King-Guzzardi, 21, faces 28 charges following his arrest by detectives at a West Wodonga home on Wednesday.
Police allege King-Guzzardi is connected to a string of vehicle thefts and other property thefts.
The fire was reported about 7am, and the vehicle was destroyed.
The vehicle had been stolen from Wodonga earlier that day, and it's alleged King-Guzzardi had earlier failed to stop for police as they tried to intercept him on the same morning.
Police allegedly found another stolen vehicle, a blue Holden Commodore, when they arrested King-Guzzardi.
The vehicle had earlier been stolen in NSW.
Police allege the 21-year-old had a handgun, ammunition, ice, cocaine, marijuana, GHB and buprenorphine at the time of his arrest.
He has been charged with possessing the items and faces additional charges of trafficking meth and cocaine.
A display book of collectors coins was also allegedly found by police along with stolen number plates during a lengthy search warrant.
Police allege King-Guzzardi also stole a BMW X3 from a woman in Wodonga on May 4, that he had possession of a stolen white Ford Falcon the following day, and that he stole a Subaru Forester on May 6.
King-Guzzardi has also been charged with trespassing at a Wahgunyah home on Tuesday last week while a person was inside and stealing car keys and a Suzuki Vitara.
He also allegedly had possession of a stolen Ford Ranger the same day.
The 21-year-old did not appear in Wodonga court on Thursday morning.
Lawyer Chriag Patel said his client would not be seeking release.
"It's an application for a straight remand," Mr Patel said.
"No application for bail."
Magistrate Peter Mithen asked if there were any custody issues.
"Yes your honour, withdrawal from drugs," Mr Patel said, noting he believed the drug was ice.
The case will return to court on August 22.
Detective Sergeant Mick Drew had earlier noted that NSW investigators have been involved in the case.
Some of the vehicles and other property was allegedly stolen across the border before being brought into Victoria.
"The arrest was the result of a significant operation undertaken by Victoria Police and NSW Police," he said.
"It's pleasing to recover a firearm.
"There was some really good cooperation between us and NSW Police."
