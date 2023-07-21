People with mild to moderate eating disorders will be offered free treatment on the Border as part of a landmark project to address the health crisis in rural and regional communities.
A group of eight provisional psychologists started specialist training at La Trobe University's Wodonga campus on Wednesday, July 19 ahead of delivering a 10-session treatment program for up to 44 people over the age of 18 years.
The intervention project, part of a pilot being funded by the university, will be overseen by clinical and health psychologist Professor Leah Brennan and senior psychologist Kim Haebich, who is renowned on the Border for her experience in treating people with eating disorders.
Ms Haebich will act as the clinical supervisor and assist with training the provisional psychologists, who have all chosen to undertake the program as a rural placement in their final year of study.
Professor Brennan sees the project as a positive move to help address the gap in services to treat people with eating disorders locally as well as provide specialist training and supervision to upskill future practising psychologists.
"Given we don't have enough psychologists available, this is a cost-effective and potentially more sustainable option to offer treatment for people with eating disorders of mild to moderate severity," she said.
"This is an evidence-based intervention program, which will include an evaluation of the outcomes for participants and its ongoing viability."
Professor Brennan said there was fear and often a sense of "hopelessness" around outcomes for people with eating disorders.
"But there is effective treatment for the majority of people with an eating disorder; it's just not readily available in the community and less than a quarter of people seek treatment," she said.
This project aims to help change that.
People are able to self-refer to the program (but will need a GP referral if accepted), which will be offered on-campus or via telehealth.
"We want to trial something that could be rolled out in the community," Professor Brennan pointed out.
Ms Haebich, who has worked in the eating disorder space for the past 25 years, said this project was a "start" in helping to fill the current gaps in services.
It gives people access to treatment earlier and, just as importantly, provides an opportunity to help people who might not be otherwise be able to access care in the local community.
"At the moment some people are having to wait until they have deteriorated to a severe extent before they can access services," she said.
