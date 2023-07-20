Wodonga drug-driver told medical marijuana no legal defence to charge

A marijuana user has been told a medical cannabis licence is not a legal offence to a drug-driving charge.
Wodonga abattoir worker Chris Wade had initially told the Wodonga Magistrates Court he was keen to contest a drug-driving matter.
He told magistrate Ian Watkins he was on the medical cannabis program and was pleading not guilty.
But Mr Watkins said a medicinal cannabis prescription was not a legal defence to the offence.
Wade told the court it had been about 12 months since he was intercepted by police, and just wanted to have the matter dealt with.
The court heard had been driving on Lawrence Street and was intercepted by police on October 9 last year.
He underwent a roadside drug test about 11.30am, which indicated marijuana in his system, which was confirmed by a further test.
He did not admit to using drugs.
The court heard he had similar priors.
Wade showed police in court a medical cannabis certificate which did not contain any dates, but told the court he'd been using medical marijuana for "a few years now".
He told the court he had been riding his bike to work since the offence, but police said his licence hadn't been suspended ahead of this week's court hearing.
Wade was banned from driving for 12 months by Mr Watkins and fined $500 with costs.
