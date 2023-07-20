A NURSE shortage has prompted the closure of some services at Jerilderie's health service from next Monday.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District, which oversees the clinical outpost, made the announcement on Thursday July 20.
Patients requiring emergency care are being referred to Finley hospital and urged to call triple-0 rather than attend the Jerilderie medical hub.
"We acknowledge this is disappointing for the local community and apologise for the inconvenience this may cause," MLHD stated.
The duration of the latest service reduction is uncertain with a resolution dependent on the recruitment of more nurses.
"While we continue to actively recruit to nursing vacancies, we're also working hard to redeploy nursing staff from other areas and engage nursing agencies to cover any gaps in the rosters, with the ultimate goal of increasing these services back to their usual state," MLHD reported.
