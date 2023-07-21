The Border Mail
Wodonga councillor Danny Lowe says budget planning more than slashing

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
Updated July 21 2023 - 11:49am, first published 11:00am
Danny Lowe says Wodonga Council needs to be careful in its approach to future budgets rather than take a slash-and-burn attitude.
A WODONGA councillor says the city's future financial approach should not be just about "cut, cut, cut" but prudent investment.

