A WODONGA councillor says the city's future financial approach should not be just about "cut, cut, cut" but prudent investment.
Danny Lowe was commenting during the adoption of the city's financial plan from 2023-24 to 2032-33 at this week's council meeting.
"We've got to show financial stewardship and leadership....and be judged on the end of that budgetary process on what we can deliver for our community," Cr Lowe said.
"Because it's about what we can deliver for them, not what we can cut from them.
"It's about the mindset that you go in there at, sometimes financial stewardship is not about cut, cut, cut, it's about what we can invest in to limit the financial impacts later on."
Mayor Ron Mildren noted Cr Lowe's point, saying "it's not a matter of going out there and slashing, because if we do that we're really not supporting and doing the things our community wants to see".
"We need to maintain those assets and those functions and services that our community hold high and hold dearly in priorities," Cr Mildren said.
"We need to look at those things that might now be things of the past that are no longer particularly relevant.
"We need to look at things like state and Commonwealth government cost shifting so that we can actually some of those things back and say 'no we aren't going to pick up your tab for the things that you aren't funding anymore'."
In adopting the financial plan, the council also agreed to have future versions subject to budget deliberation and to have borrowings for infrastructure assets or other projects scrutinised by councillors and the finance and budget committee in the context of the economic state and interest rates.
Those measures were moved by councillors Libby Hall and Olga Quilty.
Cr Hall noted the 10 -year plan included forecasts that always changed and councillor Kev Poulton said such documents are almost redundant as soon as they're adopted.
"The current plan does not indicate how the deficit is going to be addressed - there are no consequential borrowings or costs of borrowings to address the year to year deficit, so the situation may actually be worse than projected," Ms Cowan wrote.
Councillor Danny Chamberlain acknowledged the predicted red ink.
"Yes there is a position in this 10-year plan that has Wodonga Council going into deficit in the year 2027 or thereabouts, but that does assume that we're asleep at the wheel and we're not doing what's required to make sure that we are viable " Cr Chamberlain said.
