A Holbrook parent has spoken out against a significant increase in childcare fees, describing it as a drain on the family budget.
The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was dismayed by the 15 per cent hike and that many other parents shared her concern.
She said this could make it difficult to keep using the Holbrook Childcare Centre, though she might not have any choice given there was no other option in town.
As a middle-income earner, the woman said she wasn't offered a great deal of the NSW government childcare subsidy so "upping the prices" was "unreasonable".
"I understand the cost-of-living," she said.
The woman said she would understand the rise if it was for staff wages, but with renovations taking place it "feels like they're saying 'well, we're doing better in our centre, so we're going to put up our prices'."
Howlong mother Georgia Macfarlane said it was "a chicken and egg situation".
"(It''s) unfair for parents and unfair for childcare staff," she said.
"The government needs to increase financial support to daycare centres to allow fees to drop, but also allow for a pay increase to daycare staff.
"It's not fair to the staff and I genuinely think my daughter receiving quality care is going to be costly. Anything of great quality is quite costly - is it not? But I also can't afford the fees, so where do we turn?
"Government needs to put more funding aside. Why isn't daycare run like kindy, or schooling? Open up public daycare centres and allow the privates to get involved like it is with schools."
The Holbrook mother said it was tricky, especially when living in a rural town "and not having anyone else to rely on to help".
"Obviously we have no other options in the area, so you don't want to ruffle feathers, and it doesn't take much in these smaller communities," she said.
"Like I said, I understand that it's not a black-or-white situation and that there's lots of grey in it, but we were just so excited that we might actually get a bit of a break and it just feels like you just never really eventuate into anything.
"It's just unusual as it seems like a substantial hike."
The Border Mail contacted the Holbrook centre, run by Greater Hume Council, but it declined to comment.
Lavington Community Kids Childcare assistant centre manager Kassidy Schultz said even though centres had to increase prices, families were still benefiting from the government scheme.
"I'm a mum of two twins and so when the new subsidies come into it, I'm better off by $120 a week," she said.
"I don't know about the other centres, but our centre puts money into our resources and things like that."
Mrs Schultz said she felt blessed she hadn't had a problem with concerns of raising their childcare fees and that given the quality of care provided - both with the centre and educators - it was worth the money.
"We supply everything - nappies, wipes, sunscreen, breakfast, morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea, late snack," she said.
Parents on a social media post expressed that with the spikes in prices it was better to be a stay-at-home mum.
Mrs Schultz said she would at least spend around $20 per day on nappies, food and activities for her boys but she knew that at daycare she was getting "quality care, the socialisation that comes with it"
"I get development, I get the stuff that I can't give them at home because I want to be a full-time working mum".
Fellow mother Jessi Kate Evans-Marcius said her daycare raised prices by 12 per cent, which was "absolutely horrific".
But Albury mother Brooke Whitehead said the government "may as well have just paid the money directly into the pocket of the childcare business owners".
Mrs Schultz said she thought it was a good incentive for working parents.
She said at one point in time the subsidy was "pathetic" and "almost not worth me working full-time" but now "everyone is much better off with all the changes".
Centre manager of Good Start Early Learning childcare centre in Lavington Karina Hartwig said its families were happy to pay the price rise "considering they're actually getting a subsidy back, so they're not really losing out".
"They know that we're providing a quality service for their children," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.