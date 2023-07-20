Tributes have flowed for a woman killed in a crash near Wangaratta.
Emergency workers were called to the Wangaratta-Yarrawonga Road about 2pm but Ms Sanders had sadly died at the scene.
Three other people in two other vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
"The exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined at this stage," police said.
Tributes have been made to the late woman on social media, with friends and family members mourning their loss.
Ms Sanders lived in Deniliquin and was passionate about her pets.
"I was so proud to be a friend to such a genuine caring woman," Karen Ritchens said.
"A very beautiful friend, a once in a lifetime person, who was exactly what she was."
Lucy Denholm said she was "absolutely gutted" by the news.
"A beautiful soul taken too soon," another person said.
Ms Sanders had links to the North East and had attended high school in Beechworth.
She also had family in the Wangaratta region.
Beth McMillan said she had been an extremely loyal friend.
"We all will be gutted with this loss of our dear dear friend," she said on Facebook.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
