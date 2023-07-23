A tin shed behind Beechworth's main street has been brought to life as a place for makers from across the region to share their stories.
The Hub 3747, situated behind the IGA supermarket on Loch Street, is owned by Bernie and Anne Jovaras and has recently been fitted out to cater for a variety of makers, producers, artists and small businesses, largely based in North East Victoria and southern NSW.
It will be overseen by Taryn North and Nick Gatsios, of Creative Collective 3747, who specialise in restoring wine barrels.
The pair came up with the concept after more than 15 markets across the region were cancelled last year due to wet weather, which for many producers was their only source of income.
"I remember one weekend the Oxley, Mansfield and Bright markets were all on. We were going to do two on Saturday and one on Sunday," Mr Gatsios said.
"Mansfield cancelled, so I did Oxley, and then I got a phone call that Bright was cancelled.
"They are three huge markets and everyone was in the same boat. When we all met up in Oxley, we couldn't believe it because what was meant to be a really good weekend for everybody was taken away."
Ms North said the idea of The Hub was to showcase a wide array of the region's talent under one roof.
"Sometimes people are only here for two or three days and they can't get around to see everything," she said.
"It creates one space that you can come in and see a broad range of things, and then if something really sparks your interest, that's the thing you might go and do.".
"The long-term plan is we'd like to incorporate weekend pop-ups with food, wine, cheese, chocolate."
Ms North also saw it as an advantage to be located off the busy Ford and Camp streets.
"Beechworth and these small towns have got so much to offer than just walking up the main street. We're hoping it will get people to stay in town a little bit longer," she said.
"I think the area really punches above its weight with people who've had the most amazing professional lives or done something significant, so even to be able to showcase people's stories is great.
"If a local tells you to do it, you probably will."
"We might be able to start doing some cross collaborations as well, because we'll have to rotate people through. It's always great to be able to say we've got another space for you," she said.
An official opening for The Hub 3747 will take place on Saturday, July 29, from 1pm to 4pm.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
