Massive buzz at Beechworth's The Hub 3747 ahead of official launch

Beau Greenway
July 23 2023 - 10:00am
Nick Gatsios is very excited about the potential for The Hub 3747. Picture by Tara Trewhella
A tin shed behind Beechworth's main street has been brought to life as a place for makers from across the region to share their stories.

