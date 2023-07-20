Bandiana army rape trial continues in Wodonga County Court

A Wodonga rape trial involving army members continues in the Wodonga County Court.
Elliott Macmillan has pleaded not guilty to three charges of rape and one charge of attempted rape.
The trial concerns allegations from November 2020, when he was a soldier stationed at a Bandiana army base.
The complainant was a fellow soldier.
It's alleged the woman withdrew consent during sex and said she wanted to stop, but Macmillan continued, before he allegedly performed or attempted further sex acts.
The woman gave evidence in closed court on Thursday.
Another female soldier who lived with the woman also gave evidence on a video link.
The woman agreed she had been at a winery with the alleged victim and another woman before the incident.
The witness said the alleged victim had said the wine "hit her a bit harder than normal".
The court heard they had returned to the army base where there was a gathering.
She said she had first met the accused man at that time.
The witness was asked about her interactions with the alleged victim the following day.
She said the woman told her they had had sex and she had tried to push the accused man off "but he was too strong for her".
She described the alleged victim's demeanour as "a bit uncomfortable".
The trial continues.
