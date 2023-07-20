The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL
Watch

Timmy Spencer's unforgettable day leading out his beloved Henty

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 21 2023 - 7:05am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's a day Timmy Spencer will never forget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.