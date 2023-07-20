It's a day Timmy Spencer will never forget.
No-one around Henty is more passionate about the Swampies than 28-year-old Spencer, who has never let a rare genetic disorder get in the way of his love for the club.
Spencer has Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome, a condition which affects many organ systems and means he is non-verbal.
But actions speak louder than words and to see Spencer holding up the coach's board at quarter-time, putting out the cones for training or waiting to celebrate a big win with his heroes in red and white is to know exactly what Henty means to him.
And the club repaid one of its most loyal supporters last week, surprising Spencer at Thursday night dinner by naming him as an emergency for the senior clash with local rivals Culcairn.
The room roared in approval as Spencer walked up to be presented with his guernsey and he was back in the spotlight on game day, leading the players out onto the hallowed turf.
"It meant everything to him," mum Tracey Spencer said.
"As soon as we got there, everyone was saying to him 'are you ready for your match?' and just the smile on his face, being included and everyone saying 'well done' to him was amazing to see.
"Tim's brothers and sister played for Henty so he's been there since he was born.
"It's all he's known and the club has been good to him, they've always allowed for his little idiosyncrasies.
"Everybody knows him, they all look out for him and they accept him for who he is.
"As soon as the siren's gone, he's in the clubrooms with them.
"Even on Saturday, at half-time, he went round and patted every player on the back.
"When they were walking off the field, he started clapping before everyone else did, as if to say 'come on, boys, well done, you've done a good job.'"
Henty coach Daniel Hore-Smith has come to know Spencer not only at football but through his day job for The Next Step, the disability support company run by his brother and Swampies captain Dylan Hore and Dylan's wife Rachael.
"I always say to my boys before any game 'it's more than just a game out in the country footy,'" Hore-Smith said.
"The whole community is involved when the footy club's up and running, everyone comes down to watch and it affects people all over the town.
"I said to the boys if they could take a leaf out of Timmy's book... He's been starved of opportunities and he would just love to be able to run out, that's all he's ever wanted to do, so he had that opportunity on Saturday which was fantastic and it does make a huge difference for us.
"We ended up winning the game, too, which was fantastic, and in our speech before the game it really brought it home for a couple of those boys, not to take things for granted.
"The fact is they are playing first-grade and have the opportunity to do it.
"It was extremely special and it's more than a game.
"His parents and family were really thankful and it's one of those days they won't forget.
"We gave Timmy the players' mug and he's been writing about that on his phone, how he drank his tea out of it that night - he was using it flat-out!"
Spencer played Auskick at Henty although some of the physical limitations of RSTS prevented him from progressing into junior sport.
"He's just so passionate about football," Tracey said.
"He just loved being able to do Auskick because that's what everyone else did.
"To feel that he's the same as everyone else is pretty important, especially when you've got those restrictions.
"Sport's always been a big deal to him and especially Henty.
"On Thursday night, when they presented him with the guernsey, he took the guernsey over to his father and his hands were shaking.
"He didn't know anything about it.
"It was a big surprise for him, you couldn't wipe the smile off his face.
"Timmy just loves the Henty community.
"He can walk down the street and everyone knows who he is, everyone will say 'hi Tim' and he'll wave so the community support is good."
Henty flew out of the traps against Culcairn, opening up a 34-point lead by the first break and going on to win by 14.11 (95) to 11.8 (74).
Shannon Terlich and Thomas Newton both kicked four goals but there was no question about the man of the moment.
"Timmy's very outgoing, he doesn't shy away from the limelight at all," Hore-Smith laughed.
"He loves being in the limelight and even when we're playing one-on-one games, he pretends there's a crowd there.
"We worked with the family to make this happen and it was so good they were there to witness it.
"Timmy was chuffed as when we read his name out, he got up in front of the crowd and got to hold his jersey up.
"On Saturday, we said he could suit up with us in the meeting, we had his two older brothers come in and hand his jumper over to him like we do for our other debutants and he ran out with us after our meeting.
"There wasn't a dry eye in the room, even himself, so it was a pretty special day."
It's only fitting the final word should go to Spencer.
"I was shocked when 'Baz' called my name out at training and gave me the jumper," he wrote.
"I felt like part of the team on Saturday when I walked out with the team.
"Everyone is good to me at the footy club.
"It means a lot to me.
"I have been using my mug drinking all the time since I got it.
"Receiving the mug made me really proud, of the club, of Baz and also Dylan who have been great to me.
"I will never forget it."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.