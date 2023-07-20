Albury will welcome back a handful of established players and a rapidly rising rookie for its away Ovens and Murray Football League blockbuster against Wangaratta on Saturday, July 22.
Former AFL midfielder George Horlin-Smith will play his first game in 11 weeks, while defender Jessy Wilson returns after injuring his ankle against Yarrawonga on June 17.
"George will play as many of the last five games as possible, while it's been precautionary with Jessy, but he's now had a few weeks off to get his training block up," co-coach Shaun Daly revealed.
Wilson has elevated himself to one of the league's best defenders in recent years, so he will be vital against Wangaratta's tall timber of Callum Moore, Michael Newton and Ben Reid, although the trio hasn't spent as much time together in the forward line as last season.
Horlin-Smith played 58 games for Geelong and Gold Coast from 2012-2019, but while work commitments haven't allowed him to play permanently, he showed with three goals and 24 touches in the 13-point loss to Wangaratta in round five how influential he is.
The Tigers have also named emerging key position player Connor O'Sullivan, who was named the Allies' best player in their historic maiden win in the AFL Under 18 National Championships.
"I love playing these kids that are keen to play at Albury when they're not at their rep sides," Daly added.
O'Sullivan opposed the game's hottest talent in Victoria Country's Harley Reid, considered the No. 1 Draft choice later this year.
Albury is second on 36 points, a win behind Yarrawonga, but four points in front of Wangaratta.
