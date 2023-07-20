VETERAN Border and North East umpire Don Wilkinson will notch his 600th game in white when he officiates the BB Saints-Jindera Hume League game at Brocklesby on Saturday.
Wilkinson, 65, gave umpiring a try in 1997 and has never looked back, averaging about 25 games a year and is now district umpire coach with AFL North East Border.
Wilkinson - who played football for Tongala in the Goulburn Valley, winning a premiership in 1984 - has officiated about 100 Ovens and Murray games across his career as well as multiple district league grand finals.
One of the most memorable grand finals was the 2000 Tallangatta League decider where Yackandandah came from 45 points down in the second quarter to overrun Barnawartha.
"As an umpire, to see that evolve, was quite exciting," he said.
Wilkinson said after about 12 years playing football, umpiring was a great way to stay involved in the game.
"The game is the game, once you realise how much you enjoy the game, the umpiring is just part of it, just one of the pieces," he said.
"I enjoyed it from day one."
Like most of the region's umpires, Wilkinson trains twice a week and used to do more in his heyday. He has seen some great athletic and decision-making talents go through umpiring ranks like AFL whistleblower Jacob Mollison and former umpire turned ironman Tim Berkel.
Wilkinson, a recently retired financial controller, said the weekend job - and the midweek training - was a great distraction from high-pressure jobs.
"We've had doctors, lawyers, town clerks, policemen; it's a distraction from their day-to-day work," he said.
"You get on the track, you might have had an absolutely terrible day at work, next you've got a sweat up, you're running hard at training, someone's throwing banter at your, it's good banter among the umps, you soon forget about work."
Fitness is a big part of the role, with umpires running up to 10km a match, but Wilkinson says decision-making is the focus of his role as a coach and the best way to start a game was getting the obvious calls correct.
"Just make sure you call the obvious free-kicks, don't go looking for free-kicks," he said.
And positioning is important, too, with former footballers having to break the habit of chasing the ball: "It comes down to angles, it's all about angles," he said.
Wilkinson said the rules that come down from on-high via the AFL were a mixed bag.
"Some of them are fabulous. I think the best rule that's come in in a long time has been playing on from full-back (the kick-in), it's opened up the game no end - it's a very good rule," he said.
"I don't like nominating ruckmen. If a third man comes up, you penalise the third man."
The dangerous tackle, though, was an important addition with Wilkinson awarding three free-kicks for the infringement last weekend.
"It's so important we get that right. We've just got to keep paying those. The players' tackling techniques have improved so much over the years, particularly at the higher levels, so you've got to really be all over it," he said.
The Richmond Tigers fan, who says he bites his tongue when he's in the stands at the MCG and disagrees with a decision, says he doesn't notice crowd reactions.
"I believe there is too much emphasis on the negatives of umpiring," he said.
"Out in the middle, concentrating on controlling 36 people, I don't hear the crowd. I'm concentrating too much."
One crowd noise once put him off, though, a car horn at one of the last Coreen League grand finals which he mistook for the siren and saw him end the game five minutes early.
"I blew time and everyone streamed onto the field, thankfully the margin was miles apart," he said.
"We got the crowd off and we played the last five minutes and then the real siren went."
Wilkinson, who has no plans for retiring, said the average age of umpires was sneaking up unhealthily and the fraternity needed more recruits, particularly former players.
"We always need umpires, we always need more. We need more retired or injured footballers entering the fray," he said.
"It's suited to blokes who have head-knocks, or shoulders that keep popping out, anything where they just can't keep up with the rigours of contact.
"You will still be heavily involved in the game in a different form."
