Albury Hotspurs stand on the threshold of history this weekend.
More than 20 years since they last finished top of Division 1, the Spurs women will be crowned champions if they beat Wodonga Diamonds at Aloysius Park on Sunday.
Brad Howard's side have been the front-runners all season, winning their first eight matches and losing just twice in 16 rounds.
They start the weekend 17 points clear of Albury United, the only side who can catch them, although that lead will become insurmountable if Hotspurs get the job done against a Diamonds side with just one draw to its name from 15 outings.
Hotspurs have been the standouts in all departments, whether it be Charlotte Laird's 20 goals which have taken her to the verge of the Golden Boot or the centre-back pairing of Keely Halloway and Alex Ventress helping secure five clean sheets and an average of just over one goal conceded per game.
In reality, even a draw on Sunday would be enough to see Spurs' name added to the list of champions for the first time since 2002 given their superior goal-difference is effectively worth an extra point.
But while it's only a matter of time before Howard's young side are celebrating the league title, the forthcoming finals series is proving much harder to call.
Five of the division's six sides will harbour realistic hopes of lifting the cup at Lavington Sports Ground in September.
The return of free-scoring Paula Mitchell is a game-changer for United, who had already taken huge strides under new coach Tracey Dalitz from the side which shipped 11 goals in the first two games of its title defence.
Cobram have already beaten Hotspurs twice and Melrose will be a dangerous proposition with the twin threat of Alicia Torcaso and Maya Davis, who have 25 league goals between them.
Wangaratta are in something of a slump but Dan Kelly's side have already shown that with their full side available, they are a match for anyone.
