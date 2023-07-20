The Border Mail
Albury police sergeant Peter Parslow quits amid sexual harassment investigation

By Local News
Updated July 21 2023 - 9:09am, first published 9:00am
Sergeant Peter Parslow, pictured at a 2014 awards ceremony in Albury. File photo
An Albury police sergeant has quit during an investigation into sexual harassment and harassment allegations.

