Bikie detectives arrest man in Albury area over Riverina extortion attacks

By Local News
Updated July 21 2023 - 9:34am, first published 9:23am
The Raptor Squad, which focuses on bikies, is investigating. Picture by NSW Police
Police bikie squad detectives have arrested a man in Table Top during a high-risk vehicle stop as part of an investigation into the assault and extortion of a Riverina man.

Local News

