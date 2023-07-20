Bikie detectives arrest man in Albury area over Riverina extortion attacks

Police bikie squad detectives have arrested a man in Table Top during a high-risk vehicle stop as part of an investigation into the assault and extortion of a Riverina man.
Raptor Squad officers have been investigating multiple incidents in which a man was physically assaulted, and threats made for him to hand over money.
It's alleged the 50-year-old Griffith man has been approached by four men multiple times in recent months.
He was allegedly assaulted and suffered serious injuries.
Police arrested Mahmoud Chaouk, 56, on Davey Road in Table Top on Wednesday morning.
Chaouk was taken to Albury Police Station where he was charged with demanding property in company with menaces with intent to steal, aggravated robbery and inflicting actual bodily harm, and participating in a criminal group.
He faced Albury Local Court on Thursday and made an application for bail.
Magistrate James Viney approved the application, but banned Chaouk from associating with the three co-accused or making any contact with the alleged victim.
The 56-year-old was ordered to surrender his passport to the court and was banned going near overseas or domestic points of departure.
A $30,000 surety was required for bail to be secured.
Chaouk was ordered to live at a home in the western Sydney suburb of Merrylands, and will return to Albury court on September 12.
Two properties were also searched at Forbes as part of the investigation on Wednesday.
Two men aged 44 and 50 were arrested and charged with the same offences as Chaouk.
Homes in Merrylands and Guildford were also searched and a 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with the same offences.
Raptor Squad officers also executed two search warrants in Griffith and Stanbridge on Thursday and seized 17 guns.
A 55-year-old man had his gun licence suspended.
Police continue to investigate the matter.
