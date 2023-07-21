A security guard doing routine underage checks got punched in the head while checking the identification of young man at an Albury pub, a court has heard.
The man had barely had time to look at Jordan Blane Beswick's identification before he demanded it back.
Beswick and another man he was drinking with in an outdoor gaming area at Soden's hotel then struck the guard to the head.
To stop the attack, the guard - who suffered a swollen left eyelid from the punch - tried pushing the pair away, then a male patron and the hotel's female events manager came to his aid to try to break up what police said had become a melee.
But Albury Local Court was told the co-offender punched the man. As he stumbled backwards from the blow, Beswick "struck (him) with a clenched fist to his face, causing him to fall to the ground".
Police Beswick pushed and grabbed the woman several times.
The men's offending continued after they left the pub.
Beswick, 23, of the Melbourne suburb of Oakleigh, pleaded guilty to two charges each of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys ordered the updating of a sentence assessment report already prepared on Beswick.
He will be sentenced on August 16.
The court was told the guard was attacked at the hotel on March 24 about 11.35pm.
Police said Beswick and the other man were eventually bundled out of the hotel, from where they headed to the nearby SS&A Club.
They approached a man who was walking back to his car, got into an argument with him and then chased him back towards Soden's.
"(They) struck the victim with closed clenched fists, repeatedly to the head and body," police said.
The attack continued as the man lay on the ground.
This victim suffered lacerations near both his left and right eyes and one to the right side of his head, causing him to bleed profusely.
Ms Humphreys continued bail for Beswick.
