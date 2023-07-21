While Aussie farmers have been dodging wombat holes since European settlement, one Tallandoon property owner was shocked to see the marsupials had encroached the Omeo Highway prompting VicRoads to divert traffic.
The North East road network has been crippled by potholes since extreme flooding last year, with some residents saying the problem has been persistent for more than a decade, but Neville Watkins said Omeo Highway now had a stranger problem - a wombat family has moved in.
Electric stop lights were set up at the site of the under-road burrow six weeks ago, creating a 300-metre section of single lane traffic.
"I'm a farmer and they're always digging holes in our paddocks, causing erosion," he said. "I hit a wombat hole two days ago in the paddock, the tractor hit the hole, it's a trap.
"They don't usually go near roads, though, usually just our paddocks. On the Omeo Highway there's a dip in the road where the burrow is so they've blocked off one lane, directing traffic to the other just near Peters Bridge.
"They've set up traffic lights so they know it's a potential problem, so I suppose they're planning to fix it, but which year?" he said, referring to VicRoads.
Towong Shire Council said it did not manage that section of road.
"The Omeo Highway is managed by VicRoads, so they will be dealing with this issue," a Towong Council spokesperson said.
The Victorian government has been contacted by The Border Mail.
Mr Watkins said he had seen one wombat dead by the side of the road next to the burrow.
"You don't see the wombats because they're nocturnal but there's a dead one that's rolled over near the road edge that someone's hit," he said.
"There'd be more than one living in there, I guess. If they're going to fix it, they could just fill up the gutter in the road and hope that it doesn't sink more but it will keep sinking I suppose until the burrow collapses.
"They might destroy the burrow, that's what they should do, I suppose if they blocked the burrow and gassed it...
"But other wombats usually come along and start digging again, there would be others who know where the holes are."
Reach Out Wildlife Australia spokeswoman Danni Townsend-O'Neil, whose base is at Myrtleford, said recent heavy rain "had wreaked havoc" with many wombats' natural burrowing habits.
She said gassing the wombats would be illegal and said she hadn't been approached by VicRoads for advice on how to manage the problem.
"Because of all the rain, their burrows, their normal burrows are just getting flooded out," she said. "They wouldn't normally go near roads, but if there's not too much traffic they might not even know a road is there above their burrow.
"With the rain flooding their usual burrows, they're trying to seek out other areas. We're getting constant wombat calls, 'there's a wombat in my garden', and 'there's a wombat that trying to get under my house' - this happens all the time in extreme wet weather.
"So we basically say, look, you know, try and bear with it for as long as you can, because you can't move them, if you try to move one back, put it in another spot, they'll come back, they're very territorial.
"What they have to do is just wait for the wombat to come out and if it's a hole that they can cover up, that might be a way.
"But the thing is, wombats don't know that they're digging under a road. They have no idea. He's not going across the road, he's going under, so at least he's got his smarts on there."
