Albury will look to utilise its greater midfield depth in the away blockbuster against Wangaratta on Saturday, July 22.
The Pies are without Matt Kelly, Jackson Clarke and Brad Melville.
The latter pair was the club's best players in the thrilling 13-point win over the Tigers in round five.
Clarke is battling a foot problem, while Melville's Richmond VFL outfit faces Box Hill on Saturday morning.
Morris Medal fancy Daniel Sharrock, veteran Daine Porter and emerging youngster Hunter Gottschling will carry the bulk of the on-ball workload.
The Tigers welcomed back inspirational co-captain Anthony Miles in their last game a fortnight ago, while fellow ex-AFL player George Horlin-Smith will play his first game since that Pies' clash 11 weeks ago.
The visitors also have regulars Jake Gaynor, Elliott Powell and Riley Bice, while Brayden O'Hara and Tom O'Brien have played a number of superb games.
However, Wangaratta has won the past three games between the two powerhouses of the last six years.
The Tigers were also beaten in their last game against the other top three outfit Yarrawonga (14 points) last month, so given they don't face a top three contender in the final month, they would love a big scalp heading towards finals.
"It's a big game, second (Albury) and third, you love playing in these games, with the training and the build-up, there's no doubt about it, it has a finals-like feel," Tigers' co-coach Shaun Daly offered.
"It's been a little stop-start (with the split round and bye), but the boys are chomping at the bit for this game."
Albury was also stung by its first loss of the year against the Pies after controlling play in the first half.
However, the visitors then kicked eight goals to four.
Albury has a 9-2 record, while Wangaratta is a win behind on 8-4, but it will jump the Tigers into second with a win, due to its superior percentage.
