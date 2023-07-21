The Border Mail
Albury is away to Wangaratta in an Ovens and Murray league blockbuster

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
July 21 2023 - 1:00pm
Wangaratta's Brad Melville was outstanding against Albury in round five, but he's one of a handful of gun midfielders who will miss the corresponding game on Saturday, July 22.
Albury will look to utilise its greater midfield depth in the away blockbuster against Wangaratta on Saturday, July 22.

