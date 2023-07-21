A Sydney woman has admitted to her role in a fraud that fleeced tens of thousands of dollars from a North Albury businessman after his bank accounts were targeted via his mobile phones.
Each of the phones - one for personal use, the other for work - were linked to his WAW Bank accounts.
Maroubra woman Lucille Pratten, who is in custody, has pleaded guilty to single charge of recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime, related to $9500 of the money taken.
Initially, it was alleged she was liable for around $20,000 of the amount, but on police amending this to the lower amount she entered her guilty plea.
Pratten, 27, of Beaumond Avenue, will not return to Albury Local Court, after defence lawyer Samantha Little submitted the charge was best finalised to sentence before Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court.
Ms Little told magistrate Melissa Humphreys that Pratten had other matters in that court on Wednesday, July 26.
"There has been a sentence assessment report ordered and I understand it has been produced," she said.
Police told the court how the victim, now 53, received a phone call from his bank on September 14, 2022, to tell him there had been "some fraudulent transactions" from both his personal and business accounts.
He had also become aware that his two phone numbers had been compromised after "unknown offenders" contacted Telstra and changed the accounts into different names.
Each of these numbers was attached to his online banking.
The victim obtained a statement from WAW Bank the following day that revealed several large, fraudulent transactions - some of the amounts involved were $5000, $9500, $17,200 and $12,000.
Some transactions were blocked by the bank, while one was for the purchase of a car.
The man then reported the matter to Albury police, who began investigations that pinpointed several bank accounts in Sydney to where the victim's money had been transferred.
Police identified Pratten as having received $9500, though a further $12,020 transfer was discounted as being linked to the offender.
Money from her account was transferred, in three transactions, on September 14.
The court was told police were doing routine patrols at the Liverpool railway station in Sydney on April 28 at 4.30pm when they came across Pratten.
Checks revealed information in relation to the offence and so she was promptly arrested.
