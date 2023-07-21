The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

North Albury businessman's bank accounts were targeted through single-day crime

By Albury Court
July 22 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Sydney woman has pleaded guilty to her role in a fraud committed against a WAW Bank customer that netted her and other offenders tens of thousands of dollars.
A Sydney woman has pleaded guilty to her role in a fraud committed against a WAW Bank customer that netted her and other offenders tens of thousands of dollars.

A Sydney woman has admitted to her role in a fraud that fleeced tens of thousands of dollars from a North Albury businessman after his bank accounts were targeted via his mobile phones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.