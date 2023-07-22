Students from three North East schools are getting set to shine on stage in the annual Victorian State Schools Spectacular.
Melrose, Eskdale and Bethanga primary schools had their final group rehearsals on Friday, July 21, ahead of performing at John Cain Arena in Melbourne in September.
More than 3000 students are involved in each show as dancers, singers and orchestra members, as well as the behind-the-scenes opportunities in stage management, lighting and audio.
One of those taking part is Melrose student Tyler Winsor, 11, who said while he was feeling a little nervous, he was ready to give it his best for a second time.
"I'm feeling pretty confident," he said.
Tyler said he enjoyed dancing and having fun.
This year's show - Happy Travels - will follow an intrepid group of hapless tourists as they traverse the globe in a cavalcade of circus mayhem.
The arena audience will be treated to giant puppets and what's described as a dazzling circus fairground featuring awe-inspiring aerialists, with the whole performance made up of many moving parts.
"It's so incredible. We always underestimate students who have never danced before," she said.
"It's such a joyous feeling taking over, all the students are very excited.
"They are all feeling very connected with one another and it's a non-competitive environment."
Ms Papoulias said the students were "quite switched on and aware".
"I feel really proud and excited and it goes to show the students are so interested and they are truly and genuinely excited about it," she said.
Seventy-six schools are involved in this year's mass dance, with others represented in the choir.
"The show isn't just showcasing the next generation of students who want to pursue performing arts but it's a program allowing students who didn't think they would experience it to get that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." Ms Papoulias said
Creative director Neill Gladwin said the show would be nothing short of special.
"(We are) offering our wonderfully talented students the tremendous opportunity to perform in front of an audience of thousands," he said.
A Victorian government spokesman said there was "always a lot of excitement, lots of learning new dance moves and above all, lots of fun".
"The spectacular is an invaluable performing arts opportunity for Victoria's government primary and secondary school students," he said.
The Schools Spectacular will be performed twice on September 9 and broadcast at a later date, with tickets available at ticketek.com.au.
