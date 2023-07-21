The Border Mail
Wodonga industrial property on Premier Close sells for $545,000 at auction

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 21 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:30pm
Auctioneer Robert Stevens calls for bids for a an industrial unit on Premier Close in Wodonga on Friday, July 21, which sold under the hammer for $545,000. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Industrial property on the Border can't come on the market quickly enough.

Local News

