Industrial property on the Border can't come on the market quickly enough.
A 280-square metre shed on Premier Close, off Kane Road in Wodonga, sold at auction for $545,000 on Friday, July 21, after strong bidding between four parties.
An opening bid of $400,000 was accepted by auctioneer Robert Stevens, whose agency helped to sell the property in conjunction with AW Commercial.
It was followed by an offer of $420,000, before increases of $10,000 saw it quickly jump to $460,000.
Bidding was narrowed down to two parties who continued to up the price in $5000 rises.
Mr Stevens confirmed the property was on the market at $470,000, but it was far from the end of the auction as the duo went back and forth with $5000 bids all the way to $540,000.
A $2500 rise was then taken, which was matched to increase the leading bid to $545,000, before the hammer fell.
The property includes an air-conditioned office, kitchenette, all abilities toilet, as well as a separate shower and change room.
AW Commercial's Corey Finlay said the Border-based buyers, who chose to remain anonymous, planned to operate their business from the premises.
"We've actually had a lot of interest from industrial occupiers looking to relocate, but the trouble we have is they need it now," Mr Finlay said.
"There's a lack of land available. Through COVID, there was a lot of land sold, and, as a result, there's really no industrial land available any more.
"There's some lots that have come on the market on Chapple Street opposite the bowling alley in Wodonga, and they will sell really well.
"The industrial market in both Albury and Wodonga remains very strong."
The property was owned by the Coulston family.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities.
