Wodonga Raiders to host North Albury in Ovens and Murray Football League

By Andrew Moir
July 21 2023 - 2:00pm
Wodonga Raiders' Nick Bracher (left) and Cam Ellis-Yolmen will look to combine again in the home clash against North Albury.
A strong showing after quarter-time, led by an inspired Cam Ellis-Yolmen, has steeled Wodonga Raiders for an upset win over North Albury on Saturday, July 22.

