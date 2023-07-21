A strong showing after quarter-time, led by an inspired Cam Ellis-Yolmen, has steeled Wodonga Raiders for an upset win over North Albury on Saturday, July 22.
Raiders were blasted by Yarrawonga in the first quarter last week, but fought back to 'lose' the final three terms by only 30 points.
"They did what a good side does, they jumped us, but an away game against the top of the table team, to have seven goals kicked on us in the first quarter, I'm proud of the boys as it could have been a massive loss," Raiders' coach Marc Almond explained.
Former AFL player Ellis-Yolmen led the charge with four goals, including a couple where he palmed off opponents with brute strength.
Ellis-Yolmen is the league's biggest midfielder at 190cms and 105kgs and given the Hoppers are a young and light side, it will require a team effort to halt the powerhouse.
However, North has too much at stake to drop the game.
The Hoppers sit two wins behind fifth-placed Wodonga and one behind Lavington.
With five rounds left, they are the only team of that trio to face the bottom two in Myrtleford and Raiders, while they're also the only one not meeting a top three powerhouse.
Meanwhile, a rejuvenated Lavington hosts ladder leaders Yarrawonga, while Wodonga is away to Myrtleford.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.