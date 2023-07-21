A father and his children have escaped injury after their vehicle rolled several times at Winton on Thursday night.
Emergency workers were called to the Benalla-Winton Road, near the Hume Highway, about 8pm.
The vehicle rolled near a roundabout multiple times before coming to a rest.
The father and his two children, who live in NSW, were taken to Benalla hospital.
Their injuries are non-life threatening.
Police are making enquiries into the cause of the incident, including whether speed was a factor.
Sergeant Shaun-Maree Brock said officers were also called to the intersection of Nunn and Church streets in Benalla earlier in the day.
Two cars collided about 4.45pm when one driver failed to give way, causing a minor crash.
One driver was unable to get out of their car due to the position of the other vehicle.
Ambulance Victoria members attended and the incident caused traffic disruptions for about 30 minutes.
