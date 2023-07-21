The Border Mail
Father and children survive car rollover near Hume Highway at Winton

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 21 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:37pm
The crash occurred near a roundabout on the Benalla-Winton Road on Thursday night. Picture by Google Maps
The crash occurred near a roundabout on the Benalla-Winton Road on Thursday night. Picture by Google Maps

A father and his children have escaped injury after their vehicle rolled several times at Winton on Thursday night.

