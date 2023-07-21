The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Kolby Heiner-Hennessy says time at Holbrook made him a better player

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kolby Heiner-Hennessy is loving his time back home at Albury. Picture by Mark Jesser
Kolby Heiner-Hennessy is loving his time back home at Albury. Picture by Mark Jesser

Albury's Kolby Heiner-Hennessy says his time at Holbrook helped him become a better decision maker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.