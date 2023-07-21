Albury's Kolby Heiner-Hennessy says his time at Holbrook helped him become a better decision maker.
He left his home club and played in the Brookers' drought-breaking premiership in the Hume League last year.
Heiner-Hennessy was previously a fringe 84kg forward, but has returned a power-packed 91kg and made a mark at centre half-forward with his 193cm frame.
"I reckon physically I'm improved, building up my size has allowed me to throw myself into the contest a bit more and have the confidence to go for a mark or put my head over the ball," he suggested.
"But also mentally, I'm now backing myself to make the right decisions, it comes with playing under good coaches and backing yourself in really."
Heiner-Hennessy turns 23 during the finals and, like the bulk of young players, admits his first four games in seniors in 2019 was about limiting mistakes.
"Being so young, you just want to perform and not stuff up, you second guess yourself, it just comes with experience, the more you play, the more comfortable you get," he offered.
Heiner-Hennessy will look to take another step in his rapid development with a big showing in the top three blockbuster away to Wangaratta on Saturday, July 22.
"These are the ones that are on the whiteboard, you look forward to them, it's finals-like footy."
